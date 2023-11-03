Cloudy with a Chance of Meatballs 3: Release Date, Cast, Plot, and Everything You Need to Know

Sony Pictures Animation’s media series Cloudy with a Chance of Meatballs is based on Judi Barrett’s novel of the same name. The majority of reviews for both films have been positive. Phil Lord and Christopher Miller helmed the project from a screenplay written by Pam Marsden. Its 2009 predecessor made $243 million at the box office globally on a budget of under $100 million.

The sequel, released in 2013, has finally been made available. It made $274 million worldwide on a budget of $78 million. Flint Lockwood is a brilliant scientist who spent a long time perfecting his water-to-food converter system. Despite his numerous fruitless attempts, he eventually constructs a machine that can turn water into food. Flint had to destroy the machine to prevent global catastrophe caused by the food storms it produced.

Cloudy with a Chance of Meatballs 3 Renewal Status

An inventor who made life-improving tools for people was featured in Cloudy with a Chance of Meatballs. However, his creations backfired and caused a one-of-a-kind calamity that almost wiped out all life on Earth by using enormous food items as weapons. Fans have been wondering when the third and final installment of the franchise’s planned trilogy would be released for years now. The franchise’s success led to a 2017 Cartoon Network animated series based on the characters.

Sony, the creators of Cloudy With a Chance of Meatballs, never announced that they were working on a sequel. However, Lord’s latest comment hints at the possibility of a third installment. While having a screenplay and working title for the third installment is encouraging, it will need an official announcement from Lord and his crew to make it a reality. The third piece is now simply a rumor due to the lack of formal confirmation.

Cloudy with a Chance of Meatballs 3 Release Date

The second installment of the “Cloudy with a Chance of Meatballs” franchise opened in cinemas on September 27, 2013. Both audiences and reviewers praised the debut.

Despite the fact that many viewers believed the first film in the series was superior, this offbeat science fiction comedy has won over fans all around the world, thus it makes sense to create a third episode. There has been no official word about a third “Cloudy with a Chance of Meatballs” film, but if production were to begin today, the film would likely hit theaters in 2023 or later.

Cloudy with a Chance of Meatballs 3 Cast

There have been no official cast announcements for Cloudy with a Chance of Meatballs 3, although the majority of the original ensemble will return with a few new faces. Young Bill Haider (playing the role of Flint Lockwood) is in love with Sam, and he plays Sam’s love interest. Anna Faris as Sam Spark, a meteorology intern with a geeky crush on Flint. Steve, Flint’s sugar-addicted pet, is voiced by Neil Patrick Harrick.

James Caan lends his voice as Tim Lockwood, Flint’s kind fishing dad. Bruce Campbell provided the voice of Mayor Shelbourne, the avaricious leader of Swallow Falls.

Flint’s archenemy, the haughty mascot Baby, is voiced by Andy Samberg. Mr. T. Bobb’s J. Thompson voices both Officer Earl Devereaux (the town’s police officer) and Calvin Devereaux (Earl’s younger son).

Manny, Sam’s cameraman and former doctor, is voiced by Benjamin Bratt. Al Roker, the weathercaster, plays the role of Patrick Patrickson.

Lauren Graham provides the voice of Fran Lockwood, Flint’s late mother who supported him no matter what. Will Forte, a random bearded guy who shows up here and there, plays Joe Towns. Angela Shelton voices Regina Devereaux (Calvin’s mother and Earl’s wife).

Cloudy with a Chance of Meatballs 3 Plot

In “Cloudy with a Chance of Meatballs 2,” Flint and his pals go on another adventure to stop the FLDSMDFR from turning all the local food into monstrous meatballs. It’s a feel-good comedy about friendship, betrayal, curiosity, and courage. The third film’s narrative is open to a wide variety of interpretations due to the enormous scope of the project.

The “save the town from travesty” plot thread runs through both films in the series, so it seems only right that Flint and his companions have to face a similar challenge once again. However, it’s possible that the filmmakers may replace the FLDSMDFR with a newer, more sophisticated system this time around. Furthermore, they might keep experimenting with the idea of modified ecosystems.

Cloudy with a Chance of Meatballs Rating

Common Sense Media gave Cloudy With a Chance of Meatballs 3 stars out of 5, while Rotten Tomatoes gave it 86%, IMDb gave it 6.9 stars out of 10, Metacritic gave it 66%, Parent Reviews gave it 4.5 stars out of 5, and Just Watch gave it 75%.

Conclusion

With $243 and $274 million earned globally by the previous two films in the Cloudy With a Chance of Meatballs series, respectively, there is little question that a third feature will also be a blockbuster if it is created. The Spider-Man animated trilogy is keeping Lord and Miller quite busy at the moment. Sooner rather than later, we’d love to see the pair return to the Cloudy with a Chance of Meatballs franchise.