Tokyo Ghoul fans want new anime adaptation

Tokyo Ghoul recently saw the arrival of his second feature film in Tokyo Ghoul S, giving fans a fresh take on the character of anime of Kaneki Ken and his supernatural abilities, but viewers of the japanese series they are dying to see the world of the ghouls return.

For the above, thousands of fans have turned to social media to express his wish for the return of the anime. The latest television series came to an end in 2018, after twenty-four episodes of the series that attracted many new fans to the world of supernatural threats.

Will Tokyo Ghoul get a new anime in 2021?

Although there is no news about the return of the series, it is only a matter of time before Tokyo Ghoul receives a new anime project. After all, the show had some weird moments when its Tokyo Ghoul √A (2015) adaptation strayed from its source of manga original created by Sui Ishida.

Tokyo Ghoul √A (2015) received strong criticism

Below, you can see some of the fan reactions on social media. The petitions make mention of more anime and even point to MAP (Jujutsu Kaisen, Shingeki no Kyojin) para producir el programa.

“Fanatic wants MAPPA to make a new Tokyo Ghoul”

“Fullmetal Alchemist proved the reboots work”

“Tokyo Ghoul deserves a better anime adaptation”

Like other classic anime series like Fruits Basket and Shaman King, the tendency to reboots or remakes is stronger than ever. Since 2019 we have been able to see new adaptations of successful titles thanks to the fact that his manga ended completely. In this way, the anime would not have to create an original ending.

Tokyo Goul retains a great fandom and the recent activity on social media is a sign of how much they enjoy watching Kaneki Ken on the small screen. The Truth News reminds you that you can watch anime seasons on Crunchyroll and Funimation; with subtitles and dubbing in several languages.

