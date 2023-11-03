Astra Lost in Space Season 2: Release Date, Cast, Plot, and Everything You Need to Know

The current science fiction anime “Astra Lost in Space” is mostly flying under the radar at the moment and deserves greater attention. A group of youngsters find themselves stranded in space, which seems like a very standard plot.

The characters’ traits are consistent with those of other Shounen works, but what makes this show so entertaining is the way it expertly combines those conventions with some eerie music and a gloomy setting that constantly reminds you of how far away in space the characters actually are.

Astra Lost in Space Season 2

Despite the large number of characters, the anime’s tale is structured such that each one plays a vital part in moving the storyline along. The entire outer space vistas that it presents are really wonderful, and even the characters have been flawlessly made, thanks to the fact that it was created by Lerche Studio, which is renowned for creating some great anime like “Classroom of the Elite” and “Assassination Classroom.” ‘Astra Lost in Space’ is an anime that has become better with each episode, and I believe everyone ought to give it a go because of how short each episode is.

Astra Lost in Space Season 2 Renewal Status

The initial chapter of the anime earned a lot of appreciation from the audience. Even the critics gave it high marks. The flawless plot and superb score earned the program many accolades from viewers. The setting was suitably eerie, and I can understand why viewers are itching for more.

There has been no word regarding Season 2 of Astra Lost in Space from the production company or the creators. Almost two years have passed with no word from the authorities. They haven’t decided whether to cancel or continue the anime for a second season.

Astra Lost in Space Season 2 Release Date

The first season of this animated series was met with a tidal wave of praise from viewers all around the world. Magical visuals of the fictitious universe and rich character designs. While we haven’t heard anything official about a second season, we have heard reports that it will premiere in 2024. We can only hold out hope that this dream comes true and that our beloved anime series will return for a second season soon.

Astra Lost in Space Story

The narrative of the anime is set in the year 2063 when space exploration is economically accessible. Aries Spring, our protagonist, enrolled in a camp on the planet McPa in search of excitement. But at the spaceport, a burglar stole her purse. It was rescued, however, by a man called Kanata Hoshijima.

After arriving at the campground, things went downhill for Kanata and Aries’s group. They were dragged into space by a mysterious black light. They had almost given all hope until they discovered a ship that would take them home. When they realized they were truly far away from home, they all collaborated together intelligently to confront the blackness of space.

Astra Lost in Space Cast

Kanata Hoshijima Voiced by: Yoshimasa Hosoya (Japanese); Jessie James Grelle (English)

Aries Spring Voiced by: Inori Minase (Japanese); Megan Shipman (English)

Luca Esposito Voiced by: Risae Matsuda (Japanese); Ciarán Strange (English)

Charce Lacroix Voiced by: Nobunaga Shimazaki (Japanese); Jason Liebrecht (English)

Quitterie Raffaëlli Voiced by: Tomoyo Kurosawa (Japanese); Sakyiwaa Baah (English)

Zack Walker Voiced by: Shunsuke Takeuchi (Japanese); Aaron Roberts (English)

Funicia Raffaëlli Voiced by: Hina Kino (anime) (Japanese); Dani Chambers (English)

Ulgar Zweig Voiced by: Koki Uchiyama (Japanese); Christopher Dontrell Piper (English)

Yun-Hua Lu Voiced by: Saori Hayami (Japanese); Dawn M. Bennett (English)

Paulina Levinskaya Voiced by: Hitomi Nabatame (Japanese); Elizabeth Maxwell (English)

Astra Lost in Space Season 2: Is there enough source material?

The manga from which the anime takes its name serves as inspiration for the visual treatment of the story. This manga series debuted in serial form in May of 2016. After a year and five volumes, it was canceled in December 2017. Despite having a brief run, the manga series was able to win several prizes.

Unfortunately, all of the information from the original material was used up in the first season of the anime series. As a result, Lerche Studio can’t make Season 2 of Astra Lost in Space since it has run out of materials. There will be no further volumes of the manga to be published since the series ended three years ago.

Astra Lost in Space Season 2 Trailer

The production teams have not indicated when the trailers will be released, but perhaps we’ll get to see them soon.

Astra Lost in Space Season 2: Will it ever return?

The first season of the anime had a lot of enthusiastic spectators. After debuting on Netflix to universal acclaim, its popularity skyrocketed. It has received extremely high marks from viewers, as seen by its 8.15 average rating on MyAnimeList. Fans of the anime are also in the millions, and they can’t wait for the next season to air.

The production company has run out of manga to adapt, and the mangaka has no interest in returning for the next season. Without more episodes, the producers can’t renew Astra Lost in Space for a second season. Therefore, given the present state of affairs, it is quite unlikely that the anime series would be revived.