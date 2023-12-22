Bridgerton Season 3: Release Date, Cast, Plot, and All You Need to Know

Bridgerton’s popularity has skyrocketed after it was added to Netflix’s streaming catalog in 2020. Topping Stranger Things in 2022 with over 950 million hours, Bridgerton is based on the novels of Julia Quinn. In the first 28 days after its release, Season 2 gathered 656 million hours of viewing time. One of the most viewed and popular dramas on Netflix, Bridgerton has now aired for three seasons (seasons one and two plus a spin-off for Queen Charlotte).

In March of 2022, season 2 will premiere, giving you another chance to see your favorite characters on film. Learn everything you want to know about Season 3 of Bridgerton right here.

Bridgerton Season 3 Release Date

One day after the leak, on December 12, 2023, Netflix officially announced the date and verified the May and June 2024 release dates. Season 3’s first half will premiere on Thursday, May 16, 2024, and include four episodes; the second half, which will include the last four episodes, will premiere on Thursday, June 13, 2024.

Bridgerton Storyline

The eight siblings who make up the Bridgerton family are the focus of Bridgerton, a historical fiction-romance drama set in the Regency era. The show follows them as they make friends and enemies on their path to finding love and acceptance in London’s upper class. There are nine children in total, and their names are Anthony, Benedict, Colin, Daphne, Eloise, Francesca, Gregory, and Hyacinth.

In keeping with the plot of Quinn’s book, the first season of Bridgerton focused on the blossoming romance between Daphne Bridgerton and Simon, Duke of Hastings, while the second season centered on Viscount Anthony Bridgerton and Kate Sharma.

Bridgerton Season 3 Cast

A slew of new cast members were confirmed by Netflix before the production of Bridgerton season 3. Season 3 will include three new cast members—Daniel Francis, Sam Phillips, and James Phoon—and Hannah Dodd will replace Francesca Bridgerton.

Even though Jonathan Bailey has a new role in a Showtime limited series, he will still be back as the Viscount Anthony Bridgerton in a regular series capacity. (His involvement with Bridgerton will be unaffected by his new program!)

Some of the new characters from season 2 may make brief cameo appearances in season 3, such as Calam Lynch’s Theo Sharpe, who plays Eloise’s forbidden love interest.

The cast list for the third season is as follows:

Adjoa Andoh as Lady Danbury

Lorraine Ashbourne as Mrs. Varley

Simone Ashley as Kate, Viscountess Bridgerton

Bessie Carter as Prudence Featherington

Nicola Coughlan as Penelope Featherington

Jonathan Bailey as Viscount Anthony Bridgerton

Harriet Cains as Philippa Finch

Hannah Dodd as Francesca Bridgerton

Luke Newton as Colin Bridgerton

Golda Rosheuvel as Queen Charlotte

Luke Thompson as Benedict Bridgerton

Ruth Gemmell as Violet, Dowager Viscountess Bridgerton

Florence Hunt as Hyacinth Bridgerton

Claudia Jessie as Eloise Bridgerton

Polly Walker as Portia, Dowager Baroness Featherington

Julie Andrews as the voice of Lady Whistledown

Bridgerton Season 3 Plotline

After Anthony and Kate finally accept their feelings for each other in Season 2 of Bridgerton, they become engaged. However, some storylines are left hanging, such as the troubled connection between Eloise and Penelope, Penelope’s feelings for Colin, and the dynamic between Theo and Eloise.

The show will also reportedly miss the third book in Julia Quinn’s trilogy, as creator Shonda Rhimes has stated. Season 3 will center on the romance between Colin Bridgerton and Penelope Featherington in Romancing Mister Bridgerton rather than on Benedict’s love life in An Offer from a Gentleman.

Penelope’s improvement will play a role in the plot with the romance. Given that Pen starts the book as a plus size, her transformation is credited to her weight loss. However, fans will see a different side of Penelope as she grows into her own and tones down her extravagant wardrobe.

Season 3 of Bridgerton will continue the tale of Penelope and Colin and the romance of Anthony and Kate, but not all of the original cast members will be back. Fans are eagerly awaiting further information about the future season, while it is yet unknown who exactly will be leaving the show.

Bridgerton Season 3 Trailer

Sorry, not at this time. Although the third season of Bridgerton, which follows the romance of Penelope Featherington (Nicola Coughlan) and Colin Bridgerton (Luke Newton), was not shown at the June 2023 event, Netflix did release a first peek at the show.

Bridgerton Season 3 Production Details

Season 3 reportedly concluded production in March of 2023. The audience is eagerly awaiting the premiere of the new episodes. In July of 2022, Netflix released a teaser to inform that production has begun on Season 3. Members of the cast flashed two fingers, then three fingers, in the video to signify the transition from season two to season three. When the preview ended and it revealed Newton and Coughlan riding in a carriage, fans went wild.

Which book will Bridgerton season 3 be based on?

Bridgerton will skip the third book in Julia Quinn’s series, as previously indicated by Shonda Rhimes. Romancing Mister Bridgerton will focus on Penelope and Colin rather than Benedict’s story in An Offer from a Gentleman. Some readers of the books in the series might not like it if the show changed the book order, but it might be for the best story. We don’t have to worry about missing anyone’s story just yet because there are ideas to adapt each of the eight books.

Where to watch Bridgerton?

As a Netflix flagship series, Bridgerton has been a smashing hit. To get caught up or refresh your memory before the new season of Bridgerton airs on television, all you need is a Netflix subscription and a binge of both seasons.