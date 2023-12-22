Guilty Crown Season 2: Release Date, Cast, Plot, and Everything You Need to Know

Hiroyuki Yoshino and Ichiro Okouchi penned the script for the Japanese animated TV show Guilty Crown. Season 1 of Guilty Crown debuted on Fuji TV on October 13, 2011, and consisted of 22 episodes.

Shu Ouma, a young high school student, is the protagonist and the center of attention. When our male protagonist learns he is not your average high school student, his world is turned upside down. The genetic weapon Void Genome bestows upon him the unique ability known as the “Power of the King,” which he carries in his right hand.

His right hand can now extract voxels thanks to this capability. He got sucked into the conflict between the strong groups known as Funeral Parlor, a rebel group, and GHQ, a quasi-governmental group before he even knew what he was capable of.

As its name suggests, the rebel group fights for Japan’s independence from GHQ. Shu eventually becomes a part of the “Funeral Parlor” and fights for their independence.

Guilty Crown Season 2 Renewal Status

No details about Guilty Crown Season 2 have been announced as of yet. We probably won’t get a second season since the announcement hasn’t happened yet. For what purpose is it in place?

Since Guilty Crown is a unique anime, it cannot be based on any previous works. Thus, it is incumbent upon Production I.G. to devise a fresh narrative capable of carrying the plot forward.

What matters is that the plot has already been concluded in the anime, and there is a good closure, so it is clear that a new season is not going to be required very soon. Everyone knows that Inori and Gai died after the narrative, that Shu became blind, and that the doomsday virus disappeared entirely.

Guilty Crown Season 2 Release Date

Season 1 of “Guilty Crown” premiered on October 14, 2011, and ran until March 23, 2012, with a total of 22 episodes. There have been whispers of a new season since 2017, but the studio has yet to officially announce anything. The makers of “Guilt Crown” have not gotten around to developing a second season, despite their earlier statements in an interview to the contrary.

Guilty Crown Storyline

In this novel, we follow the adventures of Shuu Ouma, a young man from the year 2039 whose unique ability to summon weapons from others—the “power of kings”—is crucial to his survival. He decides to become a part of the “Undertaker” resistance group, whose mission is to free Japan from the control of a multinational organization known as General Headquarters.

The protagonist, Shuu Ouma, fights a war with his special power. He will eventually learn the profound mystery behind GHQ. Moreover, he will realize that reality is far more complex than he had anticipated.

Guilty Crown Cast

Shu Ouma Voiced by: Yūki Kaji (Japanese); Austin Tindle (English)

Inori Yuzuriha Voiced by: Ai Kayano (Japanese); Alexis Tipton (English)

Gai Tsutsugami Voiced by: Yuichi Nakamura (Japanese); Micah Solusod (English)

Ayase Shinomiya Voiced by: Kana Hanazawa (Japanese); Emily Neves (English)

Tsugumi Voiced by: Ayana Taketatsu (Japanese); Monica Rial (English)

Argo Tsukishima Voiced by: Anri Katsu (Japanese); Jarrod Greene (English)

Oogumo Voiced by: Kousuke Takaguchi (Japanese); Scott Freeman (English)

Shibungi Voiced by: Takehito Koyasu (Japanese); J. Michael Tatum (English)

Kenji Kido Voiced by: Nobuhiko Okamoto (Japanese); Greg Ayres (English)

Yahiro Samukawa Voiced by: Takahiro Mizushima (Japanese); David Trosko (English)

Souta Tamadate Voiced by: Daisuke Sakaguchi (Japanese); Corey Cleary-Stoner (English)

Hare Menjou Voiced by: Yū Shimamura (Japanese); Tia Ballard (English)

Major General Yan Voiced by: Takaya Hashi (Japanese); Jerry Russell (English)

Shuichiro Keido Voiced by: Kazuhiko Inoue (Japanese); Charlie Campbell (English)

Daryl Yan Voiced by: Kōki Uchiyama (Japanese); Joel McDonald (English)

Makoto Waltz Segai Voiced by: Nobutoshi Canna (Japanese); John Swasey (English)

Jun Samukawa Voiced by: Minami Tsuda (Japanese); Brina Palencia (English)

Okina Kuhouin Voiced by: Katsuhisa Houki (Japanese); R Bruce Elliott (English)

Kurachi Voiced by: Miyuki Kawashō (Japanese); Jamie Marchi (English)

Kurosu Ouma Voiced by: Toshihiko Seki (Japanese); Todd Haberkorn (English)

Where to watch Guilty Crown?

Right now, Crunchyroll (via Prime Video), Funimation, and Hulu are the places you can watch Guilty Crown online. You can also purchase Guilty Crown on YouTube, Google Play, iTunes, the Microsoft Store, and Apple TV.