The Tyrant Wants to Live Honestly Chapter 62 Release Date, Cast, Plot, and Everything You Need to Know

In the next chapter of “The Tyrant Wants to Live Honestly,” viewers can anticipate some fascinating plot twists. The main character, Dorothy, finds herself in a circumstance she wasn’t prepared for.

Dorothy is uncomfortable because it was shown in the most recent issue that Ethan husband her father, Carson, are taking care of her.

She is wary of any easy and happy changes in her present circumstances because in her former existence, she was deceived and slain by loved ones.

Ethan has admitted to having feelings for Dorothy, that he’s curious about her feelings as well. Dorothy is still wary, though, and wonders why someone likes him would be drawn to her.

Her father, Carson, surprises her by giving her a new wine that is registered in her name, keeping a promise that he made a long time ago. After this unanticipated turn of events, Dorothy questions why things is going so well.

Milenea harnesses the power of the light within the Ubera empire to warm the sun. Fred calls the night with the power of darkness.

Fred is going to hide when Milenea gets there. Fred will produce shade so that people can escape the heat when Milenea brightens up the globe with warm sunshine.

The Ubera Empire’s citizens claimed the planet as their own. Both the grand duke dynasty Fred and the royal family Milenea lead lovely, honorable lives. They have soul control.

In this vast kingdom, they are distinct. The main character of this tale is Dorothea Milenea, Princess from the Ubera Empire.

Reymond Milenea, the doltish brother of Dorothea Milenea and the Crown Prince of the Opera Empire, is the unpleasant youngster who has been standing next to her.

It was in her hands that the Crown Prince perished. Yes, that is accurate! Dorothea Milenea is living her second life.

The Tyrant Wants to Live Honestly Chapter 62 Release Date

Every Tuesday is the release day for a new chapter of The Tyrant Wants to Live Honestly, which is published weekly like other conventional Korean manhwas.

According to that plan, Thursday, December 12, 2023, at 8:00 p.m. Korean Standard Time (KST) and 4:30 p.m. Indian Standard Time (IST), is when the most recent chapter, The Tyrant Wants to Live Honestly, Chapter 62, will be released.

The Tyrant Wants to Live Honestly Chapter 62 Trailer

The Tyrant Wants to Live Honestly Chapter 62 Plot

Dorothea is enchanted by a curse which makes her shine while she is with Theon, who kindly views her as a brother despite being ignorant of their previous cohabitation.

This is so because Theon bears the blame for the curse. Both of these details are disclosed by the priestess. The priestess has the responsibility for these two revelations.

Being worried about Dorothea’s health and wanting to make sure she is well, Theon takes on the task of finding a cure for her ailment.

The priestess explains to him that the curse results from their karmic connection and that they need to atone for the issues they have faced in past incarnations in order to break the spell.

The priestess also claims that Theon is the reincarnation of a past hero who first admired Dorothea but eventually abandoned her, and that Dorothea is the reincarnation if the despot who killed Theon in their former life.

This realization has left Theon feeling ashamed about himself and enraged. Dorothea approaches him, admitting her part in the situation and apologizing for her actions.

She is honest and direct in how she conveys her regret over the things she did in the past but her wish to live with him in this life.

He loves Dorothea as a sister despite his abhorrence of her criminal past. This episode causes Theon to have conflicting and confusing ideas about his feelings for Dorothea.

Dorothea is absolutely distraught to realize that she will never be able to reconcile with Theon. From then on, he leaves the palace in order to keep a safe distance from it.

She even attempted to engage him in conversation, but he disregarded her and told her to mind her own business. He advised her to mind her own business and move on.

Please pardon me, Theon, and stick with me as the curse consumes me. She also requests that Theon stick by her side.

Her sincerity inspires Theon, who then decides to accept her. By doing this, the curse that was placed on her is lifted and her wounds are healed.