FBI Season 6: Release Date, Cast, Plot, and Everything You Need to Know

Dick Wolf and Craig Turk’s The FBI is one of the most successful American crime dramas on television. The show’s creators and executive producers are Arthur W. Forney, Peter Jankowski, Greg Plageman, Terry Miller, Rick Eid, and Norberto Barba. The sitcom is co-produced by CBS Studios, Universal Television, and Wolf Entertainment.

On September 25, 2018, the first season of the show was made available. There have been a total of twenty-two episodes in Season 1 of FBI. Critics were generally enthusiastic about the first season of FBI, and viewers agreed. The FBI is now at a 63% approval rating on review aggregator site Rotten Tomatoes.

This is why the creators of the show decided to order a full second season, which began airing on September 24, 2019, and consists of another nineteen episodes. This has led to the show’s renewal for a total of four more seasons, with the next three installments debuting on November 17, 2020, September 21, 2021, and September 20, 2022. We still haven’t seen season six.

The intense anticipation of the viewers for the upcoming sixth season of FBI is palpable. Here we are to fill you in on all the information you need for the upcoming sixth season. Read on to find out all about Season 6 of FBI.

FBI Season 6 Release Date

We can now announce that fresh episodes of the popular drama are on their way now that the strikes by both writers and performers have officially ended. On Tuesday, February 13, at 8 p.m. ET/PT, CBS will air the opening of FBI season 6. At the same time, premium users of Paramount Plus may watch the episode online as it airs.

FBI Season Cast and characters

The FBI franchise has reportedly undergone a cast shakeup, according to Deadline. Season five of FBI: Most Wanted will include Shantel VanSanten. There will be continuity as she will be returning as Nina Chase.

There has been no public announcement on Nina’s transfer to the task force’s team. But with Alexa Davalos’s departure after season 4, VanSanten may be stepping in to fill the void. Once upon a time, Davalos was Kristin Gaines.

Will Nina be leaving the show for season 6 of FBI due to VanSanten’s move to another series in the franchise, or will the actress be doing double duty? We will keep you informed. So far as anybody can tell, Scola and Nina are still seeing one another and are co-parenting their son, Douglas.

It is anticipated that the cast will be back.

Missy Peregrym as Special Agent Maggie Bell

Zeeko Zaki as Special Agent Omar Adom “OA” Zidan

Katherine Renee Turner as Special Agent Tiffany Wallace

Alana De La Garza as Special Agent in Charge Isobel Castille

John Boyd as Special Agent Stuart Scola

Jeremy Sisto as Assistant Special Agent in Charge Jubal Valentine

FBI Season 5 Ending

Episode five of the FBI’s fifth season concluded with a bang. A famous doctor’s ritualistic murder put the squad in charge of finding a serial murderer who may have religious motives. The murderer, who was hell-bent on having a God complex, was aiming his gun at those who had some say in the destinies of others.

Doctors found out that Special Agent Nina Chase, played by Shantel VanSanten, was pregnant and had a potentially deadly listeria infection; this meant that she and their unborn child were in danger. Special Agent Stuart Scola, played by John Boyd, had to make a quick choice to save their lives.

Someone informed Scola that he would have to choose between Nina and the kid if he had to choose between the two. Scola finally informed the physicians that Nina came first after much contemplation. Scola was able to present the FBI team to his son, Douglas, and thankfully, everything worked out in the end.

FBI Season 6 Storyline

With the fifth season concluding with the detectives’ pursuit of a serial murderer, the plot of the sixth season of The FBI remains unclear. The lack of a significant cliffhanger after the season means that any fresh mysteries may be explored in the next season.

In contrast to long-running procedurals like Law & Order: SVU, the show has kept its focus on the mysteries and has seldom explored the characters’ personal lives. At the six-season mark, the writers may decide to do more of that, letting the audience connect with the characters more.

FBI Season 6 Trailer

There is no Season 6 of the FBI trailer available yet. A sneak peek of Season 5 is available now:

FBI Season 6 Episodes

The network has officially confirmed that the new season will consist of roughly 22 episodes with an average duration of 44 minutes, which is consistent with the previous seasons, and that new episodes will begin airing weekly.

FBI Season 5 Rating

With the show’s renewal or cancellation often depending on viewership numbers, keeping an eye on the FBI’s ratings is essential. Having received a 7.0 grade on IMDB and a 53% score on Rotten Tomatoes.

Where can I watch FBI Season 6?

CBS now offers streaming access to the first five seasons of FBI. Since no changes to the streaming site for Season 6 of FBI have been revealed, the future season is likewise likely to drop on the same platform.

Is the FBI worth watching?

The FBI may be the only show you must keep an eye on if you want to be sucked into a world of high-stakes drama and compelling people. The fifth season of this critically acclaimed show is just as dramatic and compelling as the four preceding it. The stories are always interesting, which keeps viewers coming back week after week.