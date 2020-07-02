Boruto: a new clip is available on the next narrative arc

Share it:

The tremendous impact of Coronavirus on the animation industry has forced the animated series to stop Boruto, at that moment in a climatic phase of his narration. Fortunately, the anime will return in early July, with the studio that released a preview clip to cheer the fans' expectation.

The footage in question was broadcast in Japan in a variety show, showing some unpublished sequences of the first episode that will start the narrative arc of the Kara organization. The animated series therefore continues to listen to the feedback from the fans, drawing on the paper material and putting aside – at least for now – the original episodes.

Sai and Sasuke discovered the existence of the group during their missions, however Boruto was already aware of it. Obviously Naruto has no intention of his son getting into trouble, investigating the mysterious criminal organization, so he assigns Team 7 a different assignment.

The next narrative arc is yet another test bed for the animation studio, who has been able to make an excellent adaptation with the previous one. The Bandit Mujina saga has remained fairly faithful to the paper work, but has been enriched with clever additions that have improved the overall experience.

For reasons of necessity, Studio Pierrot will rely on third-party studies for the realization of some episodes of Boruto, a choice that could affect the quality of the narrative arc.

