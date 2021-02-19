Boruto 55: the reaction of the fans to the most important death of the series

Naruto fans are still in shock and devastated by the latest installment of Boruto: Naruto Next Generations, where Konoha lost one of the most important characters in history after the insane battle against the head of the Kara organization, Jigen.

While this character’s death is not quite what fans expected, it is very likely that this death will have major consequences for Konoha and its inhabitants. The character who left us in Boruto chapter 55 is Kurama, the Nine-Tails Fox. Fans filled Twitter with poignant messages, recalling the importance of Kyuubi throughout the series, the engine of the whole series from its origins.

Some argue that it is the saddest death ever, others instead realized that Kurama’s disappearance had already been anticipated in chapter 7 of Boruto, others will miss him very much. The bond between Naruto and Kurama had become one of the deepest between tail and bearer. Kurama raised our protagonist, and now, after saving Konoha once again, he leaves Naruto and all of us with a great void. At the bottom of this news we leave some posts that fans have made on Twitter, in memory of the Nine-Tails Fox.

While it would seem that Boruto’s initial flash forward would make sense, the color page of chapter 55 reveals a new opponent.