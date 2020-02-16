Borderlands 3: level up, Vera Massacre mode and more with the new patch

Share it:

Yesterday, on Valentine's Day, Gearbox Studios released a new update of Borderlands 3 which officially kicked off the Heartbreak Day event, which will remain available until 17:59 on February 20.

This, however, was not the only novelty, since the patch also brought with it many features requested by the community, starting with the possibility to activate and deactivate events: already available for Heartbreak Day, this function will also be implemented for all future events, allowing those not interested to play in a more linear way. It is now possible too skip movies, whether you have seen them or not, both in single and multiplayer play.

The patch also has raised the level limit to 53, providing 3 more unlockable Skill Points, and introduced the True Massacre mode to Massacre at the secret structure Maliwan. From this patch onwards there will be a way to reactivate the original version of the Massacre, calibrated for 4 players. Future massacres will also make available both modes. The default difficulty level of the Massacre was adapted to the number of people in the game group. To return the difficulty to a level suitable for 4 players, use the new switch to the right of the door leading to the Massacre.

Now it is also possible disable individual guardian degrees or the entire system. When the patch is applied, the guardian grade system is automatically disabled, to give you an opportunity to review your power ups to find out if there is anything new. Finally, the patch also introduced several stability improvements, reducing application crashes, improved performance and brought the Stadia version on par with the others. For the future, changes to Chaos 2.0 are also planned.