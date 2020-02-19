General News

 Bloodshot delays its premiere in Spain to March 27 and new images

February 19, 2020
Maria Rivera
Sony Pictures Spain announces in its last press release a new change of dates for the film "Bloodshot" which will be released next month in cinemas. The film has already received a new release date in the United States, after a delay of three weeks, with the consequent change of dates also for Spain. After moving from a premiere from February 21 to March 13, now Go to our country for a premiere on March 27. At the moment it does not seem that this delay also occurs in the United States, where they keep their date of March 13.

To "compensate" the ad, the distributor launches a spectacular series of official images of the film with different moments of action, some seen in the last trailer, and glimpses of the characters; together with another batch of images of the shooting set.

The film is based on the homonymous comics, with Vin Diesel in the role of Ray Garrison, a soldier recently fallen in combat and brought to life by the RST corporation as the superhero Bloodshot. With an army of nanotechnology in his veins and an unstoppable force, more powerful than ever and capable of self healing instantly. But in order to control his body, the company has also taken control of his mind and his memories. Ray no longer knows what is real and what is not – but his mission will be to find out.

