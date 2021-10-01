Benefits of drinking cinnamon water

What is cinnamon water?

Cinnamon water is an effortless mix of distilled or boiled water, cinnamon powder, and honey. This combination brings several benefits to your health without side effects. The powder you are using must come from Ceylon Cinnamon bark because it has higher antioxidants.

The best way to consume this drink is in the morning before having breakfast. However, you can have it anytime during the day when you feel thirsty or tired because cinnamon water will boost your energy levels due to the high level of antioxidants found in Ceylon Cinnamon bark.

You can also use Ceylon Cinnamon powder for weight loss by drinking it before meals. When you boil the mixture, make sure to cool down at room temperature or in the fridge before you drink it. If you want to have cinnamon water as a detox drink, then you can do it by substituting your regular drinking water with this fantastic recipe at least once a day.

According to Dr. Axe, Ceylon Cinnamon is more beneficial than the common one because of its high antioxidants. This antioxidant content makes Ceylon a powerful antioxidant and anti-inflammatory agent that helps prevent cell damage from free radicals.

Cinnamon water benefits

What are some benefits of drinking cinnamon water? Here are some health benefits of having cinnamon water:

It detoxifies your body -It improves makeup of blood -It promotes healthy circulation -It lowers blood sugar levels -It fights diabetes -Prevents heart disease and high blood pressure -It reduces cholesterol and improves heart health -Improves digestion and helps with an upset stomach -It fights allergies and asthma due to the presence of cinnamaldehyde which is an antioxidant that helps prevent inflammatory response in the body.

Helps with obesity because it stimulates the production of adiponectin hormone that breaks down fat cells. -Helps you lose weight as cinnamon water acts as a natural appetite suppressant -Helps fight cancer cells due to its rich content of polyphenol antioxidants which limit the growth of certain types of cancer cells such as leukemia, pancreatic, colon, ovarian, breast, brain, liver cancer, etc.

Boosts your immune system because it contains high levels of manganese, iron, calcium, fiber, vitamin C, and dietary fiber. -It improves the quality of sleep by calming the central nervous system. Improves both athletic performance and cognitive functions by boosting your energy levels.

Cinnamon water side effects

Are there any side effects of cinnamon water? Cinnamon has some side effects which are caused by cinnamaldehyde in Ceylon cinnamon bark. Some common side effects include:

Diarrhea and vomiting -Stomach irritation such as stomach pain, nausea, diarrhea, etc -Allergic reactions such as a rash that is caused by an allergy to the cinnamon tree or its products such as leaves and bark. You can tell that you’re allergic to cinnamon if you experience difficulty breathing and swelling of the tongue and throat.

Elevated blood sugar levels if you have diabetes -Low blood pressure and weak pulse -Increased bleeding at the time of surgery

According to WebMD, Ceylon cinnamon is safe to use for most people as long as you stick to a maximum daily intake of 1.5 grams per day. Generally, it’s recommended that women should take less than 1.5 grams while men shouldn’t go beyond 2 grams per day.

Since Ceylon cinnamon has a high level of coumarin which can damage your liver in high amounts, it’s important that you don’t take more than a quarter teaspoon a day. Coumarin is usually found in large amounts in the common cinnamon which is cassia bark. It’s always better to consult your doctor before you start taking Ceylon cinnamon or any other dietary supplement.

Cinnamon water recipe

Ingredients: -A teaspoon of cinnamon powder -1 cup of pure water -Honey for taste (optional) Preparation: Mix a teaspoon of organic Ceylon Cinnamon powder in a cup of hot or cold water and add honey for taste. The mixture will keep good in the fridge for 2 days if stored properly. It’s always better to consult your doctor before you start taking Ceylon cinnamon or any other dietary supplement.

Cinnamon tea benefits

Here are some health benefits of drinking cinnamon tea:

It strengthens your immune system -Fights inflammation and arthritis -It reduces cholesterol levels, blood sugar, and triglyceride levels which can lower your risk of heart disease. -It lowers the risk of developing certain chronic diseases such as cancer, Alzheimer’s disease, Parkinson’s disease, etc.

It protects you from bacterial infections such as pneumonia and streptococcus infections -It provides relief from menstrual cramps and PMS symptoms, including back pain, mood swings, bloating, etc.

This drink is beneficial for pregnant women as it can detoxify the mother by removing toxic substances that enter the bloodstream during pregnancy. Drinking this tea daily reduces complications that arise during pregnancy. -It helps to improve liver function and boost metabolism.

It treats respiratory tract infections such as cold, cough, flu, etc. -It might help you lose weight by boosting your metabolism and suppressing appetite. It also increases the amount of energy used by the body, which reduces the chances of your body storing fat.

The cinnamon powder contains high levels of antioxidants which are beneficial for skin health. If added to salads or eaten raw, it can cure several skin-related problems, including acne due to its anti-bacterial properties. It also prevents signs of aging when applied topically on the skin in form of a face mask.

It reduces gum inflammation and tooth decay -It is a carminative which means that it prevents the formation of intestinal gas.

It reduces menstrual and menopausal symptoms such as cramps, headaches, etc. -It may help relieve arthritis and rheumatism by decreasing inflammation of joints and swelling. -The antioxidants in cinnamon fight free radicals which cause oxidative damage to cells and play a role in the development of chronic diseases such as cancer, Alzheimer’s disease, etc.

Cinnamon is known to increase insulin sensitivity thereby helping control diabetes naturally. This property also helps prevent metabolic syndrome that can lead to various chronic conditions such as obesity, heart problems, diabetes, etc.

Drinking cinnamon tea daily might improve your overall health in many ways. However, you should not consume more than 2 cups per day so that it doesn’t interfere with your medication or affect your health adversely.

Cinnamon and honey benefits

Honey has antibacterial and antifungal properties which can help cure infections such as cold, cough, etc. -Honey has antioxidant and anti-inflammatory properties which promote wound healing and improve overall skin health. -It helps fight various types of allergies such as hay fever, asthma, etc.

Regular consumption of honey might lower the risk of developing several chronic diseases such as cancer, cardiovascular disease, etc. -Honey contains enzymes that boost immunity. It also contains vitamin C that prevents infection caused by free radicals in the body and boosts white blood cells (WBCs).

Mix a teaspoon of organic Ceylon Cinnamon powder in a cup of hot or cold water and add honey for taste. Strain this mixture and drink it before meals. You can also add cinnamon to your daily diet by adding it to salads, smoothies, yogurt, etc.

Take 1/2 tablespoon of pure honey along with 1/4 teaspoon of Ceylon Cinnamon stick powder 2 times a day. Do not exceed the recommended dosage as too much cinnamon may cause allergic reactions in some individuals. If you are pregnant or breastfeeding, seek advice from your doctor before taking this supplement.

Cinnamon benefits for skin

Cinnamon contains high levels of antioxidants which fight free radicals that cause various types of skin damage such as wrinkles, fine lines, etc. This spice also prevents premature aging due to its exfoliating properties that remove dead cells from the surface of the skin.

Cinnamon also has antibacterial properties which help cure infections caused by bacteria and fungus which might cause acne or rashes on your face. -Cinnamon is safe to use even in the most sensitive areas of the body such as underarms, intimate parts, etc.

It helps fight against obesity by reducing hunger pangs. If consumed regularly before meals, it can reduce calorie intake leading to weight loss. It also promotes satiety (feeling of fullness) that reduces the chances of overeating. This spice naturally suppresses appetite thus helping you eat only when required.

Adding cinnamon powder to food can make your food taste better due to its sweet aroma. Drinking cinnamon water every morning helps flush out toxins from the body.

It enhances brain function and memory. This is mainly due to its high levels of manganese that help produce the energy required for various activities in the body such as maintaining blood sugar levels and much more. Cinnamon also acts as an anti-fungal agent and hence can be used topically (e.g. skin application) to treat yeast infection and dandruff caused by fungus.

Drinking cinnamon tea daily can boost your immune system, reduce cholesterol, etc. It also contains essential minerals such as calcium, manganese which are beneficial for your overall well-being.

Cinnamon side effects

While there are no scientific studies linking this spice to any form of health hazards, you should not exceed the recommended dosage. Be sure to consult your doctor before using this supplement.

Ceylon Cinnamon or ‘true cinnamon is safe for consumption. It has antioxidant, anti-inflammatory properties which are beneficial for health.

Cassia Cinnamon contains high levels of coumarin that might cause liver damage in some individuals when taken in excess. So, it’s better to avoid this type of spice if you have any liver-related problems or are on medication to protect your liver from damage due to certain drugs.

Taking honey along with Ceylon Cinnamon daily helps reduce chances of side effects such as stomach upset and allergic reactions since they both originate from natural sources and contain no additives or preservatives.

It may also lead to nausea and vomiting in some individuals since it contains high levels of coumarin.

Pregnant women should avoid this supplement as there is no scientific proof that cinnamon can be used safely during pregnancy. It might also induce early labor as it tends to relax the uterine muscles.

The following groups of people should refrain from using this supplement: those who suffer from low blood sugar levels, diabetes, liver problems, hypoglycemia (low blood sugar), bleeding disorders, pregnant women, and breastfeeding mothers.

Taking a very large dose of cinnamon may cause choking or throat irritation due to its grainy texture.

Cinnamon benefits for the heart

Ceylon Cinnamon reduces the chances of developing various types of cardiovascular diseases due to its antioxidant properties. It also reduces LDL cholesterol levels in the body leading to lower chances of heart disease.

This spice contains high amounts of manganese which helps regulate blood sugar levels. If consumed regularly, it can reduce your insulin requirements or eliminate the need for using diabetic drugs altogether.

It is rich in dietary fiber that lowers cholesterol levels and helps remove toxins from the digestive tract. This ultimately benefits various organs such as the liver, kidneys, etc.

Cinnamon helps treat candida Albicans infections

Cinnamon is rich in anti-inflammatory properties that help fight various infections such as gingivitis (inflammation of the gums) and ulcers.

It is also used as a mouth freshener and hence can be included in oral care products. Regular consumption of cinnamon water can reduce painful menstruation cramps. Cinnamon powder mixed with honey helps treat various skin problems such as rashes, acne, psoriasis, dandruff. It acts as a skin toner and hence is included in several beauty products.

It contains high levels of antioxidants which are beneficial for treating acne scars by reducing melanin production that causes dark spots on the skin.

This spice also contains anti-fungal properties that help fight against yeast infections caused due to Candida Albicans.

It is rich in fiber that aids bowel movement thereby preventing constipation. This spice also contains manganese which boosts overall energy levels in the body. Cinnamon supplementation helps treat diabetes

Cinnamon benefits teeth

It is rich in calcium, iron, fiber, and manganese which helps improve oral health since it has antibacterial properties that help fight against infection-causing bacteria.

This spice also contains fluoride that may be beneficial for your teeth. Fluoride strengthens the enamel of your teeth while fighting various problems like dryness, cavities, etc.

The anti-inflammatory properties found in this spice help reduce swelling of gums while boosting overall immunity thereby preventing any infections caused by harmful microorganisms. Cinnamon essential oil side effects some individuals are allergic to cinnamon due to its coumarin content. If you experience an allergic reaction after using cinnamon supplements consume too much of this spice, you should seek immediate medical attention.

In addition to this supplement is not suitable for all since it may interfere with certain prescription medications such as blood thinners, insulin, and diabetic medication, etc.

It may also lead to nausea and vomiting in some individuals since it contains high levels of coumarin.

Some studies have indicated that cinnamon might increase the ability of the liver to absorb various types of harmful substances from the body which can cause toxicity if taken in excess amounts. Therefore using a standardized extract of cinnamon will ensure safe consumption without any side effects.

Cinnamon supplements are considered safe during pregnancy but their essential oil should be completely avoided. The reason being ” cinnamaldehyde “, an organic compound found in this essential oil, causes increased uterine contractions which may cause miscarriage.

For the same reason, individuals suffering from various liver and kidney diseases should consume this spice with caution since it can lead to negative side effects in such individuals.

Consuming excess amounts of cinnamon supplements increases your chances of developing certain allergies that can be life-threatening if not handled promptly. If you experience any kind of allergic reaction after consuming this supplement stop using it at once and consult your doctor as soon as possible for medical attention.

These supplements may also lead to abnormal heart rate which is why it should be avoided by individuals with a history of arrhythmia.

Cinnamon benefits the immune system

Deficiency in this spice can make your immune system susceptible to various infections and diseases. Using cinnamon supplements will help enhance your immunity levels and improve overall health.

It contains anti-inflammatory properties that help reduce pain associated with arthritis. Cinnamon tea side effects certain studies have indicated that cinnamon might increase the ability of the liver to absorb various types of harmful substances from the body which can cause toxicity if taken in excess amounts. Therefore using a standardized extract of cinnamon will ensure safe consumption without any side effects.

If you suffer from a bleeding disorder avoid using cinnamon supplements since it can make you bruise easily and cause excessive bleeding while reducing the ability of your blood to clot.

Individuals suffering from various liver or kidney diseases should consume this spice with caution since it may lead to negative side effects in such individuals In view of the above discussion it is always advisable to use cinnamon only after consulting a doctor especially if you are taking certain medications for other health conditions.

Cinnamon benefits diabetes

Dietary intake of this spice has been indicated as a safe alternative treatment for patients with diabetes type 2 . Cinnamon supplementation helps regulate blood sugar levels, enhance insulin secretion and improve glycemic control thereby diabetic complications for instance cardiovascular problems, neuronal damage, etc.

Cinnamon extract is considered more effective than other diabetes medications available on the market.

Some research studies have indicated that regular use of cinnamon may help reduce your risk of developing cancer especially digestive tract cancers like colorectal, stomach, and pancreatic cancers. It also helps to improve blood sugar levels in individuals suffering from type 1 diabetes mellitus.

On the other hand, using excess amounts of this spice can lead to diarrhea or abdominal pain which indicates that certain precautions or dosage limitations should be followed while taking it as a supplement.

addition to this supplement is not suitable for all since it may interfere with certain prescription medications such as blood thinners, insulin, and diabetic medication, etc.