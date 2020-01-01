Babylon's Fall: Platinum Games publishes a new artwork to celebrate 2020

Share it:

Among the many developers who wanted to celebrate 2020 with bizarre Japanese greeting cards we also find Platinum Games: the authors of NieR Automata and Bayonetta celebrated the new year with a splendid artwork by Babylon's Fall, the action fantasy expected on PC and PS4.

The preparatory sketch given to us by the Japanese software house helps us to become familiar with it artistic style of their next, ambitious role-playing veined with soulslike elements.

In this image we can in fact notice a warrior (presumably the hero interpretable by the users) immersed among the drapes, the lush vegetation and the columns of a gigantic living room. The postcard given to us by Platinum Games is also accompanied by a message of good wishes and, most importantly, the promise to return as soon as possible to the media scene to provide us new information about this fantasy project.

For those who are only now approaching this title, we therefore recommend that you deepen your knowledge with the first details on the gameplay of Babylon's Fall pitted by the Japanese authors during the PlayStation State of Play. Also on these pages you will also find the first game images of Babylon's Fall, to which we leave you waiting to discover the launch period of this title on PC and PlayStation 4.