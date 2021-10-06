Avengers: Endgame: It is Enrolled in Several Categories of The Oscars by Disney

Avengers: Endgame was a commercial success since it managed to overcome Avatar to become the highest-grossing film in history. But Disney also wants me to have a good role in the Oscar Awards.

As you will remember, last year Black Panther did manage to get a couple of awards. Well, now Disney will also seek to repeat that achievement with Avengers: Endgame. Therefore they have already sent the request for consideration to the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences.

The company also asks that Avengers Endgame for consideration in several categories including Best Film. But one detail that has drawn attention is that Robert Downey Jr. is not in nomination as the best actor despite his interpretation of Tony Stark / Iron Man, It has been highly acclaim.

Below you can see the so-called complete list of categories that Disney is proposing for Avengers: Endgame.

1. Best Film – Kevin Feige

2. Best Director – Anthony and Joe Russo

3. Best Adapted Screenplay – Christopher Markus and Stephen McFeely

4. Best Photography – Trent Opaloch

5. Best Edition – Jeffrey Ford, Matthew Schmidt

6. Best Production Design – Charles Wood (production designer), Tonja Schurmann (stage decorator)

7. Best Costume Design – Judianna Makovsky

8. Best Makeup and Hairstyle: John Blake, Janine Thompson, Brian Sipe

9. Best Sound Mix: Tom Johnson, Juan Peralta, John Pritchett

10. Best Sound Edition – Shannon Mills, Daniel Laurie

11. Best Visual Effects: Dan Deleeuw, Matt Aitken, Russell Earl, Dan Sudick

12. Best Original Soundtrack – Alan Silvestri

Also, It should remember that these types of requests are as the name implies, “for consideration”. So the members of the Academy will make the final decisions for the nominees for the 2020 Oscar Awards.

Avengers: Endgame is available in digital format, on DVD and on Blu-ray.

Do you think Avengers: Endgame will also manage to win some Oscar awards this year?