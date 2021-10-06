Arrowverse: How Superman Tyler Hoechlin and Brandon Routh looked like

Now that Crisis on Infinite Earths is in production, news and images have been coming to the web that gives us a better idea of ​​what to expect. So that is a big blow to the fans.

We recently saw the meeting between Erica Durance (Lois Lane) and Tom Welling (Clark Kent). Now we have an image with Brandon Routh and Tyler Hoechlin Superman.

It was Brandon Routh who shared the picture through his Instagram account. He also appears in his Kingdom Come-based suit with Hoechlin. She is the Supergirl/Superman who belongs to the Arrowverse.

This crossover event will bring together members of the different series that make up the Arrowverse. But it also adds special performances such as Brandon Routh, Burt Ward, Jon Cryer, Kevin Conroy, Tom Welling, Erica Durance and Ashley Scott. There are even rumors that say Lynda Carter will return as Wonder Woman.

Crisis on Infinite Earths will also be launched in December. After several episodes, it will conclude in January 2020.

