The Bizarre Adventures of Jojo Stone Ocean, after the anime comes Jolyne Kujo’s Nendoroid

The viewers of Jojo’s Bizarre Adventure have been a long wait. While the eighth part of the Jojolion manga is ending, those who follow only the transposition of David Production awaited the announcement of the arrival of the sixth part. For two years, there have been no announcements for Jojo’s Bizarre Adventure: Stone Ocean.

With the event held on April 4, 2021, however, the first teaser of Jojo’s Bizarre Adventure was finally shown: Stone Ocean, which quickly traveled the whole story showing the protagonists of the first five parts – Jonathan, Jospeh, Jotaro, Josuke and Day – then coming to the protagonist of the sixth part, Jolyne Kujo.

While showing only for a moment the girl who will take us to the adventures of Jojo’s Bizarre Adventure: Stone Ocean, fans are already excited. And a few hours ago it was also revealed that Jolyne Kujo will receive a Nendoroid, a chibi and super deformed figure produced by Good Smile Company and which marks the beginning of merchandising on the sixth part.

For the moment not much more is known about this product or about the anime de Jojo’s Bizarre Adventure: Stone Ocean, but more information will surely arrive over the next few months as the airing date approaches.