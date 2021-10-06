Why Matt Damon Rejected The Movie “Avatar”? Explained!!

Matt Damon revealed that he rejected a leading role in the James Cameron movie Avatar. So it was a hard decision that cost him millions of dollars.

During a recent interview with GQ, The actor admitted that he lost a small fortune for not accepting to be Jake Sully. Jake is a character who eventually ended up playing Sam Worthington, who will return for the next sequels.

“Jim Cameron offered me Avatar,” said the star in the middle of an interview”. When he said it, it was like ‘Listen. I don’t need anyone. I don’t need a name for this. If you don’t take this I’m going to find an unknown actor and I’ll give it to him. Because the movie really doesn’t need you. But if you take it, I’ll give you 10%”.

Although he did not finish the sentence, he confessed that “he offered me more money than any other job as an actor” and said he could not film Avatar due to his previous commitments to Paul Greengrass’s The Bourne Ultimatum and Green Zone.

“I couldn’t do it, but Cameron told me in the course of that conversation: ‘Well, you know, I only made six movies.’ I didn’t realize that. He works infrequently, but his films know them all.

So it feels like I have earned more than he has done. I realized by saying no, that I was probably missing out on the opportunity to work with him. That sucks and that is still brutal. But all my children are eating well so I’m fine. ” he concluded.

Avatar raised a total of $2.78 billion worldwide and for many years was the highest-grossing film in history. until Avengers: Endgame took away the title after raising $ 2.80 million, an achievement for which Cameron himself congratulated Marvel Studios.

Four Avatar sequels are currently being developed with each scheduled to be released every year from 2021 to 2027.