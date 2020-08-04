Amazon Prime Video: the souls to be recovered in August 2020

Share it:

July was a busy month with regards the anime available on Prime Video: after a long wait, the second part of Sword Art Online: Alicization – War of Underworld finally debuted; but it was not the only title to land on the streaming platform, as we could also see Masaaki Yuasa's new film, Ride Your Wave, and Harmony is The Empire of Corpses, the first two chapters of the trilogy Project Itoh.

However, during the course of July and in the first days of August, other titles have also arrived which have strengthened the catalog dedicated to the Japanese animation of Amazon Prime Video: let's find out which are the new productions available for streaming, from recover on the Amazon platform.

Children chasing the stars (2 August)

Asuna Watase she is a model student who takes care of the house when her mother is away. Between one affair and another, Asuna's only distraction is listening to a galena radio in her hiding place in the mountains. One day, the radio picks up a mysterious melancholy melody, different from what the protagonist is used to listening to.

Very soon, Asuna meets the young man Shun: after being rescued from the attack of a monster, the young woman embarks on a long journey with her new companion to the now forgotten land of Agartha.

After the success of 5 cm per second, Makoto Shinkai go behind the camera to direct Children chasing the stars; in Italy the film arrived in 2012 with the title Travel to Agartha, thanks to Kazé, but in 2019, Dynit has distributed it again with the new title, more faithful to the original, Children chasing the stars.

Penguin Highway (August 2)

Based on the novel of the same name by Tomihiko Morimi, the feature film by Studio Colorido tells the story of Aoyama, an intelligent, curious and stubborn child, fascinated by the mysteries of the world and scientific experiments, even if he is still in elementary school.

During the summer, a few days after school closes, in a dental office he meets a girl who teaches him to play chess, but something unexpected is about to happen: the monotonous city life is suddenly broken by the unexpected appearance of a herd of penguins. Intrigued and fascinated, Aoyama, with the help of his friends, begins to investigate what is happening, with the hope of being able to find a scientific explanation.

After debuting in Italian cinemas in 2018, thanks to Nexo Digital, Penguin Highway joins the Prime Video anime library.

Toradora! (July 14)

Although he has a threatening expression that inspires fear, enough to be seen as a criminal, Ryuji Takasu he is a quiet and slightly shy boy who loves to cook and take care of the house. During the first day of the second year of high school, Ryuji meets Taiga Aisaka, a student with a docile and gentle appearance, but who in reality has an aggressive nature, and is feared throughout the school: which is why she is nicknamed Handheld Tiger.

Although the two have a different character, they will collaborate to be able to conquer the person with whom they are in love: in fact, Taiga would like to get closer to Yusaku Kitamura, best friend of the protagonist; while Ryuji wants to win the heart of Minor Kushieda, Taiga's best friend.

Yuyuko Takemiya's light novel, Toradora!, has managed to win readers since its publication. Following the success, J.C. Staff in 2008 made an animated adaptation, which arrived in Italy thanks to Dynit in 2011. After debuting for streaming on VVVVID come on Netflix, Toradora! is finally available also on Prime Video.

The legend of the white snake (July 19)

The animation studio was born in 1956 Toei Animation, which over the years has achieved notoriety for having taken care of the transpositions of manga like Dragon Ball, ONE PIECE, e Saint Seiya. The studio's prolific career began in 1958 (at the time known as Toei Doga) with the feature film The legend of the white snake, directed by Taiji Yabushita.

In Italy the film debuted in 1970 on Rai 2, with Italian dubbing, but over the years one of the reels has been damaged and currently the complete Italian version is unavailable.

In 2018 Dynit he distributed the DVDs with the Japanese dubbing of the opera, while the extras include the incomplete Italian version. During the month of July, The legend of the white snake was uploaded to Prime Video, available only in the original language, with subtitles.

The legend of the white snake is taken from a Chinese story, and follows the vicissitudes of the young man Xu-Xian, who is forced to free his pet, a small snake. In fact, the reptile is Bai-Niang, young snake goddess, who fell in love with Xu-Xian.

A few years later, the divinity managed to achieve a human aspect and decided to embark on a journey to find lost love, but was hindered by the monk Do-You, who discovered the true identity of the woman; the monk decides to protect Xu-Xian by removing him from the city. The animals Panda is Mimi they must save the young protagonist, becoming the leaders of a gang of animals.

Puss in Boots (19 July)

However he is a swordsman cat wearing red boots, who has been sentenced to death for saving a rat's life; however, he manages to escape and embark on a journey to save himself. The protagonist joins a group of banished mice and meets Pierre, a young miller. The company is constantly looking for fame and fortune.

During their vicissitudes, Pero and Pierre run into the princess Pink, who is looking for a husband: the cat takes this opportunity so that his travel companion can prove to be the right man. Unfortunately, the princess is betrothed to an ogre Lucifer, who will do everything to prevent Pero and Pierre from intruding on his plans. Pero will try in every way to help his young friend find love.

Puss in Boots, a feature film freely inspired by the fairy tale of Charles Perrault, is perhaps the work that launched T in all respectsoei Animation: the cat Pero, in fact, has become the unforgettable Toei logo. He collaborated on the making of the film as animator also a young Hayao Miyazaki.

Following the success of the film, the studio created two sequels, which arrived in Italy with the titles … the puss in boots kept calling him is Puss in boots around the world. The three feature films have been available on Prime Video since July, also with Italian dubbing.

Without family (July 19)

Based on the novel of the same name by Hector Malot, the Toei Animation film, Senza Famiglia, follows the story of Remi (Remigio in the Italian version), a child who lives in a small French village; although his family is poor, he is still happy with his three dogs Heads, pepper, is Sweet, and to the mother Barberin.

However, Remì's life is destined to change when his father reveals that he has been adopted and sells him to Vitali, an elderly wandering acrobat, who has a group of well-tamed animals. During his continuous travels, Remì hopes to find some information that can help him find out who his real parents were.

Without family he landed on Prime Video with Italian dubbing.

20,000 leagues under the seas (July 19)

During a trip near a volcano, some visitors are attacked by a mysterious creature. Among those present there is also Isamu, son of a well-known oceanographer, who together with his faithful cheetah Cheetah will save the young woman Angela; this is actually the princess of the Abyss. As a sign of gratitude, the princess hosts Isamu in her kingdom, which turns out to be devastated by a war that broke out at the behest of the perfidious King Magma.

Isamu and Angela will have to stop the Inhabitants of Darkness and their lord King Magma. Although the title may suggest that the 1970 film by Toei Animation is a transposition of the Jules Verne novel of the same name, in reality it stands out. The film 20.000 leagues under the sea made its Italian debut during the month of July.

The happy pirates of Treasure Island (July 19)

As the title suggests, Toei's feature is loosely based on Robert Louis Stevenson's novel, Treasure Island. Jim and his friend the mouse Gas they work as hosts in an inn, but their lives are destined to change: one day, a mysterious man enters the tavern, forgetting a map.

Jim and Gas discover that this is a treasure map, and they take that opportunity that seems to have rained down from the sky to put their lives aside and pursue their dreams, hoping to get rich.

The two sail aboard a small boat and follow the route indicated on the map. During the crossing, the couple runs into Kathy, who will join their adventure. Soon, however, the journey is hampered by the captain Silver and his pirate crew: Jim, Gas and Kathy will have to defeat the pirates if they want to reach Treasure Island.

Among the creative staff members there is also Hayao Miyazaki, who worked as an animator and background designer. The 1971 film was added to the Prime Video anime catalog with Italian dubbing.

Ali Baba and the 40 thieves (July 19)

The king Ali Babà XXXIII, descendant of the famous Ali Babà, is ruling his kingdom with an iron fist and greed, so much so that he has squandered all the inherited wealth. The sovereign, however, has kept a magic lamp, from which a genius comes out: he promises to fulfill all wishes, but must free the city from all cats, due to a phobia that makes him lose his powers.

The king therefore hastens to ban all felines from his kingdom. The young man Aluk, descendant of the chief of the 40 thieves, he decided to rebel against the sovereign's harassment and to redeem the honor of his ancestor with the help of 38 banished cats and a mouse.

Ali Baba and the 40 thieves made its debut on the streaming platform with Italian dubbing.

Detroit Metal City (July 26)

THE Detroit Metal City they are a popular death metal band, at the center of the indie music scene, which has achieved notoriety for dark lyrics, full of violence and hatred. Singer Johannes Krauser II he wants to make his audience believe that he is a demonic creature who came directly from the underworld to subdue humans and dominate Earth.

In reality, Johannes Krauser II is the alter ego of Soichi Negishi, a normal university student; at the expense of his appearance and his behavior on the stage, Soichi is a loving person, with a sweet and delicate voice, who loves peace and who would like to spend the days listening to Swedish pop music.

Due to financial problems, however, he is forced to sing with Detroit Metal City. Inevitably, the two personalities of Soichi will be his undoing, because he will have to juggle life in Detroit Metal City, with increasingly fierce fans, and a love relationship that is about to blossom.

Detroit Metal City, adaptation of the homonymous manga by Kiminori Wakasugi, debuted for the first time in Japan in 2008, but in Italy it only arrived in 2017 on VVVVID and as of July it is also available on Prime Video.

The Genocidal Organ (July 28)

The world is devastated by a series of civil wars and genocides, but only after the detonation of an artisan nuclear bomb in Sarajevo, Clavis Shepard, captain of the United States information army, is hired to chase a mysterious man known as theAmerican: he is the mind behind the constant conflicts that are devastating the world.

During his chase, Clavis suspects that the mysterious figure may be John Paul, CEO of an international company, and to get more information get in touch with the man's lover, Lucie Skroupova, former MIT researcher. During his investigations, the captain discovers the existence of theGenocidal organ, the real cause of revolutions and civil wars.

The Genocidal Organ is the adaptation of the novel of the same name by Project Itoh, and is the latest film from the Project Itoh trilogy, consisting of Harmony and from The Empire of Corpses, already available on Prime Video, with Italian dubbing. Although L'Organo Genocida DVDs and Blu-Ray will be released on September 23, Yamato Video wanted to distribute the film previewed to all Prime Video subscribers.