What Is Table Shower:

A table shower is a tabletop device that uses the physical effect of the apex locus to deflect raindrops from a vertical surface.

The idea is to use some mechanism that adjusts its angles as per the velocity of approaching raindrops. When the speed of a drop gets higher, the rise of inclination should be appropriately adjusted so that it can easily slide off without sticking on it or scratching it. This will help you save your precious belongings from being damaged and give your house a new look and feel of freshness even in these humid climatic conditions.

Here are some essential points about Table Shower:

1) It does NOT have any moving parts !! All you need is a fixed structure. (no one has to move around to take a shower)

2) Low cost and easy installation. You don’t need any plumbing or electrical skills.

3) Suitable for all types of roofs- Tiled, Metal, Concrete, or PVC.

4) Works on ANY roof- Sloped or Flat.

5) Protects your roof from algae, moss, and lichen growth.

6) Reduces rain noise on your roof.

7) Saves water by deflecting raindrops away from your roof.

8) Keeps your house cooler in the summers by reducing the load on air conditioners.

9) Looks great and gives a new look to your house.

10) It Can be used as a sunshade to protect your furniture and other belongings.

11) All you need is just an outdoor hose pipe, so no extra plumbing costs.

12) It Makes any building more beautiful by deflecting raindrops away from its surface.

Table shower details:

the size of the table shower is 1-foot length x 1-foot width x 1-foot height (distance between top edges). the booth come with a flange which will help you to fix it on any roofs like flat/concrete/tiled etc. the outer dimensions are 60 inches (length) x 40 inches (width) x 35 inches (height). The thickness of the product is 38mm. There are four legs in this booth which give it stability against windy conditions.

The table shower is made up of fiberglass, and it is an excellent quality product. The product’s weight is around 15 kg. the table shower can be used in all types of weather conditions, whether it’s a sunny or rainy day. This booth is very easy to install, and you don’t need any plumbing or electrical skills for that. All you need is just an outdoor hose pipe.

This product can also be used as a sunshade to protect your furniture and other belongings from direct sunlight. It will help you keep your house cool in summer by reducing the load on air conditioners. The table shower is lovely and gives a new look to you. This product is also available in different sizes, so don’t hesitate to contact us for a custom order.

We are one of the leading manufacturers and suppliers of outdoor furniture in Chennai, Tamil Nadu, India. We offer a wide range of garden furniture like table showers, sunshade umbrellas, etc.

What is a Vichy table shower:

A Vichy table shower is a massage device that uses water jets to provide a relaxing massage. It is often used in spas and salons to provide a deep-tissue massage. The Vichy table shower can also be used at home to relieve tension headaches, neck pain, and other muscular aches and pains.

How Does a Vichy Table Shower Work:

The Vichy table shower consists of a massage table with several water jets. The user lies on the table, and the jets of water provide a deep-tissue massage. The massage can be customized according to the needs of the individual. For instance, if the person has tension headaches, the therapist may direct the jets on either side of his neck.

Benefits of Vichy Table Shower:

There are numerous benefits to using a Vichy table shower for massage therapy. The water jets relieve muscle tension and pain throughout the body, including hard-to-reach places like the back. This can help individuals avoid more expensive treatments, such as chiropractic care or surgery.

Using a Vichy table shower also reduces stress by inducing feelings of relaxation. These massages can also improve circulation and reduce swelling after injuries, especially in athletic activities. Users must speak with their massage therapist about whether this treatment is right for them before beginning it. However, some people should not use the Vichy table shower. For instance, individuals with high blood pressure or heart conditions may not benefit from this type of massage.

Who Uses Vichy Table Shower:

Professional massage therapists often use Vichy table showers. However, they can also be purchased for home use by people who suffer from chronic pain and tension headaches. Individuals who play sports should also consider using the device to reduce muscle soreness after strenuous activity.

T is important that users consult their doctors if they have any health concerns before beginning treatment with a Vichy table shower to ensure they do not put their health at risk with an improper approach to self-care.

The significant advantage is that it can be used at home with little instruction.

