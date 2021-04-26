Oscar 2021: Daniel Kaluuya is the best supporting actor for ‘Judas and the Black Messiah’

The award ceremony for the Oscar 2021 with the first and perhaps only award for ‘Judas and the Black Messiah’, since Daniel Kaluuya has made good the forecasts and has been rewarded with the award for best supporting actor of the year.

Kaluuya had previously won the Golden Globe for giving life to Fred Hampton, an influential leader of the Black Panthers who passed away long before his time after being betrayed by Bill O’Beal. A great performance that captures both the personality and spirit of Hampton’s leadership very well.

This was the second time that Kaluuya aspired to the Oscar, because a couple of years ago he was already nominated for his participation in ‘Let me go out’

They have run out of prize Sacha Baron Cohen for ‘The Chicago 7 Trial’, Leslie Odom Jr. for ‘One night in Miami …’, Paul Raci por ‘Sound of Metal’ y Lakeith Stanfield, Kaluuya’s co-star in ‘Judas and the Black Messiah’.