Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. Season 7: Cast, Trailer, Air date & everything you need to know.

Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. season 7: Cast, trailer, air date and everything you need to know.

Marvel’s Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D., created by Joss Whedon, which is about a team of superheroes and agents working under an organization, called S.H.I.E.L.D., will finally take a bow with its seventh season. Yes, you heard that, right! If reports are to be believed, this season is touted to be the last season of Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.

This television show had already departed from the MCU verse and no longer bore any resemblance with the Avengers movies. They decided to build their storylines, wholly detached from the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Want to find out more about the final seventh season? Read on.

Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. season 7:

Marvel’s Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D., Season 7 Release Date

Given that season 6 finale aired on August 9, we can expect to see Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D., in spring 2020. It is likely to set to beginning in the 2019/20 television season in the U.S., also known as “midseason” period.

Marvel’s Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D., Season 7 Cast

Ming-Na Wen as Melinda May

Chloe Bennet as Daisy Johnson / Quake

Iain De Caestecker as Fitz

Elizabeth Henstridge as Simmons

Henry Simmons as Mack

Natalia Cordova-Buckley as Yo-Yo

Jeff Ward as Deke Shaw

Clark Gregg’s involvement in the next season is in question. Part of the regular cast till season 5, Clark returned in season 6 as the mercenary Sarge. Along with this, showrunners confirmed that Flint, played by Coy Stewart, would likely return for Marvel’s Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D., season 7. Ming-Na Wen also indicated on her social media that Briana Venskus as Agent Piper would be alive and well in the final season and have an essential role.

Wen has revealed on her Instagram account that Agent Carter‘s Enver Gjokaj would be a part of the cast of Marvel’s Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D., season 7

Number of episodes in Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D., season 7

As far as the reports go, Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D., season 7 will have a13 episodes run.

Marvel’s Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D., trailer Release Date

Filming for the new season began on February 2019, but with season six just done, it’s too early for any teaser or trailer and promotional material for the next batch of episodes of season 7. We will bring you the trailer for season 7 as soon as it becomes available. Until then, watch this space for more.

Marvel’s Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D., Season 7 Story

After Agent Coulson’s off-screen death at the end of Season 5, the sixth season dealt with an invasion of Earth. A parasitic race called the Shrikes were behind this attack. Izel was leading these creatures, and their motive was to open a portal to her home planet and allow her to race to take over the entire galaxy. Sarge, a mysterious alien mercenary allies himself with S.H.I.E.L.D. We will also see Daisy Johnson take the mantle of leader and director that she has been groomed from the first season.

In season 7, we will see the root and beginning of the organization. Chronicoms are seeking to take over Earth to reestablish their race on a new home planet of Chronica-3.

We can see the history of S.H.I.E.L.D. is an integral part of how the A.I. race intends to eradicate any threats to its takeover. It will be interesting for us to see how our team of superheroes will rise to the challenge of defeating the to-be invaders. We will also uncover the true nature of the mysterious Monoliths that have consistently appeared all over several seasons

Marvel’s Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D., Season 7 What to expect

Executive producers Jeph Loeb and Jeff Bell have said about how Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D., would end in a broad sense but did not reveal a particular plotline for the last season.

Where to watch:

You can catch the new season when it airs on the A.B.C. or streams it on Hulu

Final Thoughts :

Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.’ has had quite the journey as the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s first T.V. venture. Throughout six seasons, the show’s heroes have dealt with a variety of obstacles, be it, cyborgs or aliens. But curtains are about to draw on Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. with season 7.

Fans from across the world will miss the show and the great cast and crew involved!