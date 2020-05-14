Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

As per the reports, Cops did find an up and coming rapper Nick Blixky shot dead on Sunday night of 10 May in Brooklyn.

Nick Blixky Killed At 21

Around 9:30 pm, the cops found the Brooklyn rapper unconscious on Winthrop Street in Prospect Lefferts Garden. There has been a Youtube clip that has gone viral about the shooting in which you can see Nick Blixky on the ground. The 21-year-old rapper did have multiple wounds as the cops suggest were of gunshots.

Nick was then taken to the nearby NYC Kings County Hospital as soon as possible. But the young rapper could not survive through the pain and took his last breath in the hospital.

The New York police department did revealing a statement that the young rapper was suffering from gunshot wounds to his torso and buttocks. The investigation is still going on as there are no arrests yet. The cops assure the rapper’s family that justice will be served to the young rapper.

Nasir Fisher Mourns His Brother’s Death

Nasir Fisher who happens to introduce himself as Nick Blixky’s brother shares his grief for Nick’s loss on the social media platform. There is not much known about Nasir Fisher but he happens to love Nick from the bottom of his heart.

Nick Blixky’s Career

The young rapper, 21, did begin rapping with his crew namely Blixky crew just for fun. Nickalus Thompson or Nick Blixky was beginning to take the rapping as a serious career option for him and his crew. He wanted to progress in the rapping career when the video he posted on youtube received positive responses.

Nick Blixky was really good at rapping in hip hop. Also, Nick was surely going to perform his first mixtape Different Timin around 3rd June. But that will not be able to happen so as someone shoots the young rapper. Friends and family members are showing their grief on social media while hoping cops to capture the murderers.

Brooklyn Rapper Nick Blixky Shot Dead At 21!! was last modified: by

Share it: