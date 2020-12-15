When Will “Outlander” Season 4-5 Be On Netflix? Cast, Plot, and Everything We Know So Far

Netflix’s Outlander is one of the most popular and well-known TV shows that most people love to watch. There is a large number of fans and viewers who have been eagerly waiting to get any and every new as well as latest updates on the Outlander series.

It is sure that all the fans and viewers will have the same common question. That is all the fans have been wondering for when the Outlander series will be releasing its 4th and 5th seasons on Netflix.

You must know that the streaming giant, Netflix has been streaming the Outlander series for quite some time now. Also, the series happens to have built up such a humongous fanbase. We can assure you that the Outlander series has fans residing in every corner of the world. It is because the series has such an interesting story plot along with some amazing and talented actors or cast members who are working hard to make it the best.

It will be possible for you to find out that many viewers have been watching this amazing and interesting series from the beginning. Now that all of you know about the official confirmation of Outlander Season 6, it comes as no surprise that the fans and viewers are demanding the show to release its previous seasons on Netflix.

The Outlander TV show is indeed a series that you can put on the must-watch list. It seems like the Outlander series did manage to secure a place among the series that every TV show lover must watch.

Here’s everything we know so far about the Outlander series. Let us now move forward to know when you can expect the fourth and fifth season of Outlander to release on Netflix. Make sure to read the article to the end.

Netflix’s “Outlander”

In case you may have missed it, the Outlander TV show is based on the best-selling novel series that goes by the same name. It is one of the most famous series that has a huge fan following. It is sure that the fans and viewers of the Outlander series keep on growing more and more with each season passing by. That is the reason why the series comes in the list of the best Netflix series to watch.

The Netflix original series is indeed going to be bringing one after another season to entertain its gigantic audience. Recently, as you may have read, the Outlander series did manage to drop its three amazing and thrilling seasons on Netflix.

But there are no signs for the TV show to add its fourth and fifth season on the streaming giant. Most fans are currently wondering when Outlander Season 4 will be available to stream on Netflix.

There are so many questions that may be arising from fans and viewers. It is sure that you will find a large number of fans discussing over their social media platforms when the series creators will be ready to premiere the next 2 seasons on Netflix.

Fans are thinking whether the director has any plans to release the next seasons of the Outlander series on Netflix or are they going to stream the series on another streaming platform?

Although you will be able to find the previous three seasons of the Outlander series on Netflix, Season 4-5 is not available on the streaming platform. You must know that the Outlander series happens to be the favorite TV show of a number of people. So the demand for Outlander Season 4 and 5 is increasing by the day. Fans are demanding it as soon as possible.

About The Show

Of course, you must know that the Outlander series is something that you can not miss out on. There are so many things that you may or may not know about the show, Outlander. But when you are reading this article, we can assure you that you are going to get every essential detail about the show.

The only thing that you will have to do is go through this article. Outlander is indeed an amazing and exciting show for which most people come looking to know about.

You must know that the Outlander TV show is taken from the best-selling Outlander novel series. The writer of the Outlander novel series is Diana Gabaldon. It is essential for you to know that the series is developed by Ronald D. Moore.

He is the one who first came into the picture of fame when he did manage to write some of the best and popular episodes of Star Trek: The Next Generation. That was also later acclaimed as the reboot of Battlestar Galactica for sure.

There are so many people who currently believe that the show needs to be on the top spot of Netflix’s originals. You need to know that the Outlander series mostly revolves around the character namely Claire Randall. Caitriona Balfe is the actor behind the popularity who happens to have put some life in the character.

At the beginning of the first season of the Outlander series, viewers can find Claire just after World War II. She happens to have married her husband, Frank. You can see them traveling to Inverness, Scotland while exploring the beautiful world and wilderness.

Claire Randall will, later on, find some ancient Standing Stones. However, you can see that she has somehow taken back in the time which happens to be around 200 years ago. Yes, Claire goes back to the year 1973 magically or you can call it mysteriously.

There, she definitely finds herself meeting numerous kinds of people including a group of Sottish Highlanders. Eventually, she will be falling in love with a handsome and charming man from the group. Yes, you must have surely realized by now that we are talking about Jamie Fraser. Sam Heughan is the actor to perfectly play the character role.

You must know that the Outlander series has its main focus currently on the couple who are dealing with a large number of challenges. Claire Randall, as you all may expect while watching the series becomes pregnant. That is indeed when you will realize that she is happy enough to forget all about the worries and problems the couple is facing.

Eventually, as soon as you will move towards the final episode of the second season of Outlander, you will see that Claire travels in time. Yes, she is traveling back to the 20th century in the time when she and her husband Frank are raising her daughter. You need to know that Claire and Frank’s daughter. Brianna happens to be a beautiful and intelligent girl.

As the series moves forward, the viewers will witness that Claire will again travel back to the 18th century. She is traveling back in time to be with Jamie to forget all about her pain that comes when Frank will die in a car accident. It is sure that the pain is harder to deal with and so Claire Randall travels back in time to experience some joyful moments with Jamie.

It is essential for you to know that the 4th and 5th season of Outlander is all about Claire and Jamie spending some time together. While they are living their amazing life in North Carolina and it was just the time before the American Revolution. It is sure that millions of fans find it interesting to watch Claire traveling back in time and dealing with new problems as well as challenges in the series.

No matter what the next season will be bringing to serve its audience and viewers, it will be much more interesting as well as exciting to watch. You will be happy to realize that the Outlander series has already been renewed for its sixth season.

But fans are still not capable of accessing the latest season of the Outlander series on Netflix. Yes, we are talking about Season 4 and Season 5 of Outlander. Let us now move ahead to know more updates about the Outlander series.

Outlander – Three Seasons Are Available on Netflix

The first three seasons of the Outlander series are already available for each and every viewer to watch on Netflix. We are sure that most of the fans did finish watching the third season of Outlander on the streaming giant.

But after you will complete Outlander Season 3, you will begin wondering when the 4th and 5th season of Outlander will be available on Netflix. You need to know that Outlander is originally airing on Starz. It has indeed become a hit show that most fans love to watch.

Most people did manage to watch all the three seasons of historic romance during the lockdown. But now, they all want to watch the next season of this interesting and exciting series. We assure all the people who love time traveling types of stories that watching Outlander will be a perfect decision. The rest of the journey after Outlander Season 3 is still a mystery to so many people.

It is somewhat disappointing to know that the fourth and fifth seasons did premiere on Starz. But they are not yet available on Netflix for the fans and viewers to stream. Netflix did manage to premiere the first two seasons of the Outlander series on 27 May. You can easily notice that the gap between the premiere of Season 2 and 3 is around 6 months. Then only, the third season of Outlander did release on Netflix around 10th December.

We can therefore assume that the time duration will be the same for the fourth season. But right now, as there are no official dates confirmed for the release of Outlander Season 4 and 5 on Netflix, the only thing that you can do is wait. Recently, Outlander Season 5 did release on Starx.

It is essential for you to know that all the episodes of the fifth season of Outlander are not released. Only some episodes of Outlander Season 5 are premiered while the rest of them are on their way. It will only be possible for people to watch only 9 episodes of 12 on Starz when we are talking about Outlander Season 5.

Most fans as well as viewers believe that this time, the series is going to let all of them wait for a long time. It can be a year after the premiere when the fourth and fifth season will release on Netflix. Also, it will come as no surprise if the latest and upcoming sixth season of Outlander will premiere in late 2021.

Again, you must know that we are just guessing the release dates of Outlander’s upcoming season. Netflix has all the rights to release the 4th and 5th Seasons of the Outlander series before or after the predictable dates.

Outlander has definitely proven that it is an interesting and exciting series that has such a huge amount of fanbase. It is believable that the Outlander series has fans residing in almost every corner of the world.

The historical romance did manage to bring a large number of viewers to Starz. Therefore Starz has already renewed the Outlander series for its 6th season. Before that, it is remaining for you all to experience the romance and excitement of Outlander Season 4 and 5.

You must know that the fourth season of Outlander will be based on Diana Gabaldon’s fourth book of the series, Drums of Autumn. It is only after the third season finale that you all have witnessed that your favorite couple ends up in America after a shipwreck.

It is sure that Claire will have to travel back in time again in the upcoming seasons of Outlander. Thus you will get the joyful moments and thrilling adventures that you all have been waiting for for a long period of time. Let us now have a look at when you can expect the fourth and fifth seasons of the Outlander series.

When Will “Outlander” Season 4 & 5 Be On Netflix?

Outlander, as you all may know is a series that follows an English combat nurse who happens to be from the second world war. The young woman can be able to time travel while creating a historical romance that happens to be full of excitement and adventures. Viewers can see Claire Randall gets transported back to the time of 1700s in the Outlander series.

You must know that the series is based on the best-selling novel. Until now, there are so many nominations for which the Outlander series has been nominated for multiple categories of awards. So Outlander did manage to get an important place in the hearts of thousands of fans as well as viewers.

There is a large number of fans who have been watching the Outlander series since the first episode of the series did release back on 9th August 2014. Although the Outlander series was gaining viewership and popularity over time, it was only after the premiere of the third season that the show’s popularity hits the peak. You need to know that the Outlander series happens to be one of the best series airing on Starz.

It seems like most fans and viewers have been waiting with bated breath to know when the fourth season will be premiering on the streaming giant. The fourth season of the Outlander series did premiere from November 2018 to January 2019.

While Season 5 of Outlander aired from February 2020 to May 2020. There are some rumors and fans’ expectations through which we can expect the sixth season of Outlander to release in 2021.

One of the most important things that most fans and viewers have a misunderstanding about is the show’s ownership. Most people think that Starz owns all the licensed to the Outlander TV show. While the fact is Starz is not who has rights on Outlander to stream on Netflix.

But it is Sony Pictures who is the one to own the Outlander series. Sony Pictures owns this interesting and exciting TV show and it sells the show to Starz in order to broadcast and stream in the Netflix US.

No official release dates or premiere schedule is available currently for Outlander Season 4 and 5. That is the reason why it is uncertain and unclear to know when the next season of the Outlander series will be available on Netflix. The future status of the Outlander series is not what you can predict or see clearly.

It is sure that no one can predict the exact release dates of the Outlander series. However, there is no one that is going to stop you from at least trying it. Therefore we think that if we are going to look at the previous additions of the Outlander series to Netflix will help in predicting when the fourth and fifth season will be premiering.

You must know that the third season was added after 6 months of a gap in releasing the first and second season of Outlander. While you should also know that it was around 2 exact years after Outlander Season 3 finale was aired on Starz.

So we have all the reasons to believe that fans and viewers are going to have to wait for quite a considerable amount of time. But it will be worth it if you believe and trust the series creators.

Assuming if we have predicted the release date of the fourth season of Outlander correctly, we think that it will premiere in January 2021. Yes, Outlander Season 4 can possibly premiere in early 2021.

But you must also know that we do not have any official release updates about the upcoming season to release on Netflix. There happens to be no confirmation from Sony Televising Pictures or Netflix. No one is still ready to spill the details of the premiere date of Outlander Season 4.

One thing is sure and that is you all are going to know about the release date of Outlander Season 4 on Netflix if it is going to release in January 2021. Else, you will have to wait for some more months to read about it.

Well, all the fans and viewers must know that the fourth season of Outlander is now available for all other regions of Netflix except the United States. So if you are one of the fans who have the wish to watch Outlander Season 4 and if you are residing outside the United States, then you can be able to access it on Netflix.

While, if we are talking about the 5th season of the Outlander series then you need to wait for more time. It will be just the same as Outlander Season 4, you will have to wait for the two years after the final episode of the fifth season will air on Starz. It is sure and believable that Season 5 of Outlander will not be available to stream on Netflix before May 2022.

Earlier, as per some reports, most fans have been waiting for Outlander Season 5 to be available on Netflix Canada in October 2020. But as you all know, there is no news about it yet. That will directly mean that the Outlander series will not be releasing anytime sooner. Also, it seems like the Coronavirus pandemic has interrupted the post-production of the upcoming season of Outlander just like every other show on Netflix.

The only thing that you will have to worry about is to prepare yourself for such an interesting and romantic series that you are going to witness within a few months. You must know that some regions have already got access to Outlander Season 5. That is the reason why you will have to check whether you are currently living or residing in the region where you can watch Outlander Season 5 on Netflix.

While you are waiting for the Outlander series to release its fourth and fifth season in the region where you are living, you can do many things. You can wait for the upcoming seasons of Outlander while watching the remaining episodes of the series. If you have not watched the first three seasons of Outlander on Netflix then you should begin it as soon as possible.

Make sure to stay tuned to get the latest and new updates about Outlander Season 4 and 5. We are going to let you know about the release dates and other updates as soon as we will know about it. You need to keep in mind that all three seasons of Outlander are currently available on Netflix.

But if you wish to not wait for the fourth and fifth season to release on Netflix then you can always have the option to watch Outlander Season 4 and 5 on the Starz application. Also, you can add the Starz channel add-on and watch all the seasons of Outlander on Amazon Prime.

Outlander – Cast Members: Who’s Returning and Who’s Joining?

All the fans and viewers will definitely be expecting Caitriona Balfe and Sam Heughan to return in the fourth season of the Outlander series. Yes, your favorite couple will be back in the historical romance series as the time-crossed soulmates, Claire and Jamie.

There are so many fans who have been up and set to watch the couple’s romantic conversations again in the Outlander series as soon as the fourth and fifth season will be streaming on Netflix.

Sophie Skelton, an amazing and talented actress will be back to play the character of Brianna, Jamie & Claire’s daughter. All the fans are expecting to watch the fourth season of Outlander sitting on the edge. It is because Brianna will be time-traveling in Outlander Season 4. But she will not be going to time-travel the same way as her mother was doing.

Ronald D Moore, the executive producer of Outlander teases the audience and fans saying, “The path that she takes to make that journey is very different than the path that Claire took,”

He continues, “She goes for a different purpose, and in a different way than Claire did.”

There will be some other main characters who will be going to find their way back to the fourth and fifth season of the Outlander series. The returning star cast will be including John Bell as Ian Fraser Murray, Richard Rankin as Roger Wakefield, Lauren Lyle as Marsali MacKimmie Fraser, and César Domboy as Fergus Fraser.

It will be possible for the fans to witness the host of some new faces who will be joining the exciting and thrilling TV show, Outlander. The new character joining the fourth season of Outlander includes Ed Speelers as well as Stephen Bonnet. Sam Heughan talks with The Hollywood Reporter, “It’s hard to top Black Jack but we have with Bonnet. Ed Speleers committed to this. People are going to hate him.”

He continues to spill while explaining, “She (Maria Doyle Kennedy) sounds and looks like his mother,”

Heughan added. “Jamie really is a family man so for him this is a huge moment, but she’s a MacKenzie and the MacKenzies are notoriously big players in politics so that definitely comes up.”

Billy Boyd who happens to be the star from Lords of the Rings will be joining the crew as Gerald Forbes who is a wealthy lawyer. You will also see Caitlin O’Ryan as Lizzie, Simora Brown as Brianna’s best friend Gayle, and many others.

Are you looking forward to watching Outlander Season 4 and 5 on Netflix?