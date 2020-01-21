A patent shows a Touch Pen for Switch connected to the Joy-Con Strap

Share it:

A patent filed by Nintendo reveals what could become a new accessory for Switch, or a Touch Pen connected to the Joy-Con Strap. The patent was filed last summer but only became public in these hours.

The appearance of the device is that of a Joy-Con Strap with the addition of one small outgrowth in soft rubber designed to be used as a Touch Pen on the console display. Useful for games like Brain Training and Super Mario Maker 2 or maybe for future versions of applications like Mario Artist, even if for the moment they are simple hypotheses.

Difficult to know more because the Kyoto house at the moment has not confirmed anything, the patent may have been filed for precautionary purposes as often happens in these cases, but without the will to actually give life to a Touch Pen connected directly to the Strap Joy-Con, a useful but perhaps impractical solution at present.

It is not excluded that Nintendo wants to continue experimenting with peripherals and accessories in the second part of Switch's commercial life, as done with Labo and Ring Fit in these years.