5 news in August on Amazon Prime Video, from Mortal Machines to Dagmar

Cult of the 80s, exciting slasher in Norse sauce, irresistible black comedy, spectacular blockbusters and exciting heist-movies. In our new appointment dedicated to titles recently available in the Amazon Prime Video catalog let's talk about the everlasting Flash Gordon, the action ad epic Dagmar setting – The soul of the Vikings, of the unleashed La comunidad – Intrigue on the top floor of Álex de la Iglesia, of the young-adult adaptation – produced by Peter Jackson – Mortal Machines and of the solid thriller Box 314 – The robbery of Valencia. Five films for five different genres that we hope will please you on these hot summer evenings.

Flash Gordon

The interstellar Emperor Ming the Cruel threatens our planet, kicking off natural catastrophes in series.

During a meteor shower, the plane on which the football player Flash Gordon is traveling and journalist Dale Arden is forced to an emergency landing near the laboratory of Dr. Hans Zarkov, a former NASA scientist who built a rocket capable of traveling in space.

After deceiving the two to get on board, launch the form beyond our atmosphere. In the cosmic vastness the medium is captured and led to the planet Mongo, where the immense palace of Ming is located.

Mike Hodges takes advantage with a healthy taste for excess the high budget available and creates a wild sci-fi work that tends towards a pompous and visionary kitch, preferring lightness to the starting epic potential.

The big screen adaptation of the popular comic it is a film that does not leave indifferent and has earned the rank of cult over the years.

Crazy action sequences, special effects that today carry an irresistible vintage charm, a magnificent costume-scenographic sector, the involving soundtrack signed by Queen and a cast of great occasions – with Max von Sydow and our Ornella Muti which make the vision satisfying and fun even today.

Dagmar – The soul of the Vikings

Norway, 1363. Ten years have passed since the plague decimated the population. The young Signe is traveling with her parents and little brother when the party is attacked by a group of bandits.

The only survivor of the family, the girl is taken hostage by the band of brigands, headed by the ruthless Dagmar, relentless warrior woman with a tragic secret in her past. The woman has a young daughter, Frigg, who soon becomes friends with the new prisoner.

Former director of cult horror Cold Pray (2006), Roar Uthaug directs a sort of costume slasher with epic veins.

A compelling story in action dynamics, shot excellently and set in the beautiful and wild Norwegian landscape, and equally effective in the dramatic management of great intensity in the relationship between the two young protagonists, young girls fleeing an adverse destiny.

La comunidad – Intrigue on the top floor

Julia is a real estate agent who is struck by one of the apartments she has to sell, and decides to live there until there is no sure buyer.

But on the first day of her stay, the upstairs neighbor dies, and the woman finds herself in the house of the deceased the exorbitant figure of six billion in cash, won by these at the Totocalcio years earlier. Money tempts the entire neighborhood, ready for anything to get hold of it.

Spaniard Álex de la Iglesia, cult director revered by the cinephile audience, once again contaminates his grotesque style with a turn of social denunciation, exposing the lower instincts of individuals in the face of potential and easy wealth.

The result is a very successful black comedy that amuses and restless at the same time, with well-characterized characters that through the exasperation of the farce perfectly reflect reality. And with one magnificent and irrepressible Carmen Maura as the protagonist.

Deadly machines

Thousands of years after the destruction of the civilized world due to a cataclysm, a mysterious young woman, Hester Shaw (Hera Hilmar), is the only one who can stop London – now a giant predatory city on wheels – which devours everything it encounters in its path.

Guided by the memory of her mother, Hester joins forces with Tom Natsworthy (Robert Sheehan), a London exile, together with Anna (Jihae), a dangerous outlaw with a bounty on his head.

Written and produced by Peter Jackson, the live-action adaptation of the Philip Reeve saga can count on a budget of all respect that from the practical side guarantees a significant visual and spectacular impact.

The script is not as convincing, at times too derivative in its approach to the young adult influences at the base, but for an evening of entertainment without excessive pretensions the operation performs its task without problems, also guaranteeing unexpected quotes.

Box 314 – The robbery of Valencia

A group of thieves led by Uruguayan attacks a Valencia bank and, after taking those present hostage, starts a complex waiting game with the police.

The criminals have carefully prepared everything, escape route included, but the heavy rains of the last few days force them to modify the running plan.

Heist-movie flying the Spanish flag which has nothing to envy to more noble productions from overseas.

Through excellent management of the settings and the large group of characters, the film manages to captivate with effective gender instincts.

A constant suspense, a calibrated management of the twists and references to a global scourge such as that of corruption at the highest levels – politics included – make the vision a captivating interlocking game to be revealed piece by piece.