Zenitsu e Inosuke protagonizan los nuevos videos de Kimetsu no Yaiba: Hinokami Keppuutan

After being published last week a couple of videos showing the gameplay of the characters Tanjirou and Nezuko in the video game based on the franchise of Kimetsu no Yaiba and developed by CyberConnect2, Kimetsu no Yaiba: Hinokami Keppuutan, new promotional teasers were released featuring the characters Zenitsu Agatsuma e Inosuke Hashibira, and showing his skills within the delivery.

The video game developed by CyberConnect2 (Naruto Shippuden: Ultimate Ninja Storm 4, Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot) and distributed by Aniplex will be released this year in the PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One and PC in Japan, and it has not been confirmed if there will be a global launch. It is worth mentioning that a smartphone game based on the franchise and titled Kimetsu no Yaiba: Keppuu Kengeki Royale, although its launch is indefinitely postponed in Japan and a global launch has not been confirmed.

For its part, Koyoharu Gotouge began publication of the manga in the magazine Weekly Shonen Jump from the publisher Shueisha in February 2016 and ended in May 2020. The manga inspired a 26-episode anime adaptation produced by the studios. Ufotable, under the direction of Haruo Sotozaki, released in April 2019. Later, a film titled Kimetsu no Yaiba: Mugen Ressha-hen it was released in theaters in Japan on October 16. The production of a second season is confirmed for this year.

In the Taisho era in Japan, Tanjirou Kamado is a kind and intelligent boy who lives with his family in the mountains. Tanjirou has become the head of his family after his father’s death, making constant trips to the village at the foot of the mountain to sell firewood and charcoal.

However, his life changes when one day, returning home after spending a night out, he discovers that his family has been killed by a demon. Tanjirou and her sister Nezuko are the only survivors now, but she has been turned into a demon, although surprisingly she still displays emotions and seems to have a sense of reason. After an encounter with Giyuu Tomioka, a demon hunter; Tanjirou He decides to become a demon hunter to hunt down the murderer of his family and find a way to return Nezuko to normal.

