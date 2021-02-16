Tanjirou and Nezuko star in new videos of Kimetsu no Yaiba: Hinokami Keppuutan

Following the publication of a video with the gameplay of the video game based on the Kimetsu no Yaiba franchise and developed by CyberConnect2, Kimetsu no Yaiba:

Hinokami Keppuutan, a new promotional video, was published featuring Tanjirou Kamado and Nezuko Kamado’s characters and showing his skills within the delivery.

The statement also included a new special video where the development of the delivery is shown, from the combat mechanics to the generation of each character’s choreographies, modeling of designs and scenarios. The video also includes some combat scenes not previously shown.

The video game developed by CyberConnect2 ( Naruto Shippuden:

Ultimate Ninja Storm 4, Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot ) and distributed by Aniplex will be released this year on the PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, and PC in Japan, and it has not been confirmed if there will be a global launch.

It should be mentioned that a smartphone game based on the franchise and titled Kimetsu no Yaiba: Keppuu Kengeki Royale is also in development. However, its launch is indefinitely postponed in Japan, and a global launch has not been confirmed.

Meanwhile, Koyoharu Gotouge began publishing the manga magazine Weekly Shonen Jump publisher Shueisha in February 2016 and ended in May 2020.

The manga-inspired adaptation to 26 episodes produced by studies ufotable under Directed by Haruo Sotozaki was released in April 2019.

Subsequently, a film titled Kimetsu no Yaiba: Mugen Ressha-hen was released in theaters in Japan on October 16. The production of a second season is confirmed for this year.

Synopsis of Kimetsu no Yaiba

In Japan’s Taisho era, Tanjirou Kamado is a kind and intelligent boy who lives with his family in the mountains. Tanjirou has become the head of his family after his father’s death, making constant trips to the village at the mountain’s foot to sell firewood and charcoal.

However, his life changes when one day, returning home after spending a night out, he discovers that his family has been killed by a demon.

Tanjirou and her sister Nezuko are the only survivors now, but she has been turned into a demon, although surprisingly, she still shows emotions and seems to have a sense of reason.

After an encounter with Giyuu Tomioka, a demon hunter, Tanjirou decides to become a demon hunter to hunt down the murderer of his family and find a way to return Nezuko to normal.