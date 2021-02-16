Fate / Apocrypha: A daring cosplayer made Astolfo viral

Even those who have never seen the animated adaptation of Fate / Apocrypha, at the very least, know or have heard of Astolfo, one of the Servants featured in this franchise.

Recently, this character became a social media trend due to a cosplayer posting a photo dressing up as this character and leaving nothing to the imagination. The user later deleted the photograph. However, a Reddit user rescued it for posterity via this link (beware, the content is NSFW).

🥲 Both #Astolfo and #ThreeHouses are trending, and despite an OK week, I'm reminded that I'm blessed to have had the opportunity to be a voice actor for both. 💙 pic.twitter.com/9Zd2qL6kXj — Panda | Faye Mata 💙 (@FayeMata) February 13, 2021

Among the various reactions to this peculiar photograph, Faye Mata stood out, who gives voice to the character in the multimedia franchise’s English dubbing. The artist was pleased about it: « Both Astolfo and Three Houses are on-trend. I feel very blessed to have participated as a voice actress in both projects.

However, Mata had no idea why Astolfo was a trend, discovered shortly after its publication through the comments. ” WHY they ARE SAYING ALL” OH NO “? “,” Ch .. Guys? “,” Oh no “and” Well … anyway … thanks for watching Fate / Apocrypha on Netflix “was the only thing he could comment on when he found out.

About Fate / Apocrypha

It is a series of light novels based on the Type-Moon universe, Fate, written by Yuuichirou Higashide and illustrated by Ototsugu Konoe. Through its editorial department, Type-Moon published the work in a total of five volumes between December 2012 and December 2014.

The work inspired a manga adaptation illustrated by Akira Ishida and published in Kadokawa publisher’s Comp Ace magazine since June 2016. A 25-episode anime adaptation aired between July and December 2017, produced by A-1 Pictures studios under Yoshiyuki Asai’s direction.