The novels Sekai Saikou no Ansatsusha, Isekai Kizoku ni Tensei suru will have an anime

The opening of an official website confirmed an anime adaptation of the light novels written by Rui Tsukiyo and illustrated by Reia, Sekai Saikou no Ansatsusha, Isekai Kizoku ni Tensei Suru ( The world’s best assassin, To reincarnate in a different world. aristocrat ). The statement revealed the voice cast and production team for the project.

The series has its premiere scheduled in Japan for next July. For his part, Rui Tsukiyo, who is also the author of the light novels Kaifuku Jutsushi no Yarinaoshi ( Redo of Healer ), began publishing the stories through the independent service Shousetsuka ni Narou in July 2018. Subsequently, through the Sneaker Bunko publishing label, the Kadokawa publisher began its publication on paper in February 2019.

Cast of voices

Kenji Akabane as Lugh.

Reina Ueda as Dia.

Yuuki Takada as Tarte.

Shino Shimoji as Maha.

Production team

Masafumi Tamura ( Kenja no Mago, Maou Gakuin no Futekigousha, Two Car: Racing Sidecar ) is directing the anime at SILVER LINK studios Studio Palette.

Katsuhiko Takayama ( Two Car: Racing Sidecar, Ange Vierge, Mirai Nikki ) is in charge of writing and supervising the scripts.

Eri Nagata ( Ensemble Stars !, Blade & Soul ) is in charge of character design.

Synopsis of Sekai Saikou no Ansatsusha, Isekai Kizoku ni Tensei suru

The greatest murderer on Earth only knew how to live as a tool for his employers until they stopped allowing him to live.

Reborn by the grace of a goddess in a world of swords and sorcery, he has been offered the opportunity to do things differently this time, but there is a catch.

They have to eliminate a super-powerful hero who will bring the end of the world to unless he is stopped. Now known as Lugh Tuatha Dé, the master assassin certainly has his hands full, mainly due to all the beautiful girls constantly surrounding him.

Lugh may have been an unmatched assassin, but how will he go against enemies with powerful magic?