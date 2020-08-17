Entertainment

Zack Snyder, sensational news for his new movie Army of the Dead!

August 17, 2020
Lisa Durant
It is the very reliable Hollywood Reporter to inform us in the last hours of an important replacement in the cast of Army of the Dead by Zack Snyder, given that Tig Notaro (Instant Family, famous stand-up comedian) has officially taken over in place of Chris D'Elia in the fantasy action thriller by license plate Netflix.

From the few details revealed so far, we know that Army of the Dead will be set in Las Vegas, when the city is hit by a zombie epidemic: the virus is contained only in that metropolis, which today is surrounded by a wall of containers. Obviously the city collapses, and six years after this city apocalypse, a casino owner hires a group of soldiers to get back the money he left safely inside the building.

Snyder himself revealed in a recent interview that Army of the Dead will be released on the streaming on demand service in winter 2020, sixteen years after The dawn of the Living Dead, who launched his career in 2004.

In the cast of the new zombie-movie, we remember, we will find Dave Bautista, Ana De La Reguera, Theo Rossi, Ella Purnell, Huma Qureshi, Garret Dillahunt, Omari Hardwick, Hiroyuki Sanada, Raúl Castillo, Nora Arnezeder, Samantha Win, Rich Cetrone and Matthias Schweighöfer. In addition to writing and directing the work, Snyder also did the photography through a special 8k movie camera created specifically for the film.

For more information, and waiting for the first official trailer, we refer you to a new photo of Army of the Dead.

