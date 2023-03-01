Lookism Season 2 Release Date, Cast, Plot, and Everything You Need to Know

The popular webcomic Lookism will be the basis for a new Netflix show with the same name. The Webtoon is famous all over the world, just like it was in Korea.

It’s been translated into Chinese, Japanese, Thai, French, and even English. The Lookism series, which has been made by Park Tae-Jun, looks at beauty standards in different cultures, bullying, and life in high school.

It shows what life is like for a young boy who is picked on a lot due to being overweight. This changes, though, as he becomes more attractive to society and starts to be treated better. Here is everything we know about the show’s second season, which will soon be on Netflix.

There may be plans for a second season of the Korean anime Lookism on Netflix, as well as for the show to continue or end. There are hints about the first season in there.

Because of the terrible things that happened throughout Seoul this year, the release of the new Netflix show Lookism, which hopes to cash in on the rising popularity of Korean shows and films as well as anime, was already delayed. This makes people even more excited for it to come out.

The series is centered on the well-known webcomic by Park Tae-Joon. It looks at bullying and how people see themselves. This article will talk about things like “When Will Lookism Season 2 Come Out?” and “Everything You Need to Understand About This.” So, if this makes you curious, stay with us.

People are wondering if there will be a second season of the Netflix show Lookism, which is becoming more and more popular. The main character in Lookism is an overweight teen who moves to a new college and is bullied because of how he looks.

Well, people just can’t get enough of anime as well as Korean dramas these days. Today, we have had the latest news about one of these long-awaited webcomics, Lookism.

People can’t wait for it to come out and for a possible sequel to it. Well, don’t worry if you haven’t heard of Lookism or webtoons before. Here’s everything you require to know.

I know that people who liked Lookism can’t wait for the second section to come out. But, guys, as of right now, we don’t have any official information about it.

Hope that the people who made it won’t make us sad. This beautiful anime can only get better from here on out.

Lookism Season 2 Release Date

Lookism is a famous South Korean webtoon, and its second season has been a long time coming. The first weather of Lookism came out in 2022, and it quickly got a lot of fans who have been waiting for the second season ever since.

Season 2 will come out sometime in 2023, which has been made clear. It will be a fun addition to the series because it takes a different approach to talk about things like prejudice and acceptance.

Fans can’t wait for new episodes to see how the characters’ stories will change and what new plots will come up. This season looks like it will be interesting from start to finish, with lots of character growth, action-packed scenes, and themes that make you think.

Lookism Season 2 Cast

Park Hyung- Suk, the main character of the show, is played by Daniel Park, who is known as one of the nicest actors in the cast. He has been hurt for a long time, but he has to stay hidden to safeguard his mother and himself.

But things change, and he starts to speak up for himself. Vasco is played by Lee Eun Tae Ho, Jay Hong is played by Hong Jae Yeol, Zack Lee is played by Lee Jin Sung, Mira Kim is played by Kim Mi Jin, Zoe Park is played by Park Ha Neul, and Crystal Choi is played by Choi Soo Jung.

Lookism Season 2 Trailer

There is no lookism series trailer, and there won’t be one any time soon. The show was supposed to start on November 4, but that date was later changed. At this point, it’s not clear if or when the show will continue.

We will have to wait a while before we know for sure that Park Hyeong-Seok is returning for the second season. If the show goes on past 2022, the trailer would be available to stream.

Lookism Season 2 Plot

The lookism series, which is based on a webcomic with the same name, is about Daniel Park, a fat kid who is teased throughout the school.

Daniel Park transmits to a Seoul school because Logan Lee is the worst bully he has ever had to deal with and makes Daniel’s life a living hell.

But one day, he wakes up tall and handsome, which is not how he is usually. He has two bodies, and when the night is over, he goes back to his fat one.

The second episode in the series could tell more about Daniel’s life as a handsome teenager and how unfair society’s standards of beauty are.

A high school pupil decided to name Park Hyung Seok as the main character in the book Lookism. He was fat and ugly. He was never common because of how he looked, and his classmates often picked on him and made him feel bad.

He doesn’t want to go to college because he doesn’t feel good, so he argues with his mother that they should evacuate the town and go elsewhere. After that, they move to a different town.

One night, he finds out that he has a supernatural power that lets him switch bodies. His first body was ugly, unappealing, and overweight, but his new body has been tall, masculine, and also very attractive.

From then on, his life changes in a big way. During the day, he uses his good-looking body as his main body, and when he sleeps, he uses his ugly body.

The rest of the story shows how makes it look matter, how society treats pretty people, and how it treats ugly people. In his series, he shows how discrimination and racism happen in places of work, schools, colleges, gyms, and other places in society.

Park Hyung Suk never has moved up the social ladder in his 17 years on Earth. He has always been at the bottom. Because of how he looks, he is used to his classmates treating him badly and picking on him all the time.

Lee Tae Sung, his worst bully, is the reason he moves to Jae Won School in Seoul, which is known because of its party atmosphere as well as carefree students.

In the days before his move, Hyung Suk’s body goes from being round to being perfect. Hyung Suk has changed into the best version of himself he could be. He is now tall, beautiful, and physically fit. The only problem is that his “real” body is still correct there with him, and when one of the people falls asleep, he awakes in the other.

Hyung Suk now has two very different bodies, and he needs to get used to his new, extra popular life at J High even while trying to figure out where his second, almost superhuman body came from.