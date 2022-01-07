What does BBW mean: Bbw means “Big Beautiful Woman.”

What does Ssbbw mean:

SSBBW stands for “Super Size Big Beautiful Women.”

What does BBW stand for:

Bbw means “big beautiful women” or “big beautiful women.” It refers to a woman with curves and flesh on her body parts like thighs, waist, back, etc. Sometimes men also refer to ssbbw as ssbbw, which means “super size big beautiful women.”

Supersize big beautiful women is a term used by the admirers of big sized ladies. Men mostly use these terms to describe their favorite girls, be they their girlfriend or wife or just a girl they like.

Bbl meaning:- bbl means “Bring back later.” This is very common in messaging/chat apps, where you want to reply/react to a message or comment but not right away.

So, instead of typing complete sentences, again and again, users send bbl, which means they will type the full answer/reply/comment soon and come back. But when will they do it? Nobody knows. It might be hours or days or just minutes. Such casualness!

It’s mainly used when someone is chatting with friends or family members because sometimes, even if there are meaningful conversations, people don’t have much time during work hours, etc., so they use bbl.

It’s used mainly by teens because they have access to messaging apps all the time and use it a lot.

Ebony meaning:- ebony means “I am not free right now.” That’s it!

So, usually, when you are studying or doing some work/projects or hanging out with friends, etc., you might want to call someone, but due to some binding commitments, you can’t talk. So the simple solution is ebony!

It’s used mainly by adults because people have their priorities sorted and they use ebony for essential things like exams etc.

Ebola meaning:

Ebola is a deadly virus that originated in Western Africa. It spreads very fast through blood transfusion, touching an infected person’s body fluids, etc. Starting in 2014, it is still killing many people every year.

The term Ebola was first used by social users as an inside joke to scare people. It was mainly successful as it used fear as the critical point of the joke. People start sending Ebola in group chats with friends, and parents “kill” everyone with the virus.

Some people also use Ebola to scare children when they refuse to eat or school.

Euphemism meaning:

A euphemism is a word or expression that’s indirect. It generally refers to something unpleasant in a polite way.

Euphemisms like “breaking up” instead of “dumping” are used all the time to avoid hurting others’ feelings.

Everyone likes to talk/write politely and if you want your conversation with someone else to be pleasant, then using euphemisms is always better than directly referring stuff.