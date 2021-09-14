The Seven Deadly Sins Season 4: All We Know So Far

After season three released earlier this year, there is finally some news about season 4 of the wildly popular anime, ‘The Seven Deadly Sins’. To clarify, the 4 OVAS are considered to be part of season 2 of the anime. The anime (based on the manga series of the same name) follows a group of knights in Britannia – a fictional interpretation of the British Isles.

They were on the run for ten years and are finally being sought by Princess Elizabeth to bring peace and unity to her kingdom of Liones.

The Seven Deadly Sins Season 4:

In Japan, the anime is slated for an October 2019 release. The anime episodes usually come months later in the U.S. due to the need for English dubbing. With 24 episodes in a season, we will have to wait for the season to end in Japan first. So, sadly, we can expect to watch the anime on Netflix sometime in early-to-mid 2020.

There’s a lot of waiting to be done, for sure. If you want to revisit the world of Britannia, you can check out The Seven Deadly Sins movie.

WHAT TO EXPECT IN THE SEVEN DEADLY SINS SEASON 4?

At the end of season three, the demon clan called ‘The Ten Commandments’ are all freed by Hendrickson and Britannia is in turmoil. The kingdom of Camelot is captured by Zeldris and the other commandments. King Arthur goes into hiding. Many truths will be revealed as Meliodas’ relationship with Elizabeth takes a surprising turn.

Meliodas is revealed to be the son of the demon king, and he feels confused about his growing demonic urges. Will Meliodas finally submit to his demonic self to protect Elizabeth? The Seven Deadly Sins must come together and join forces to defeat the evil.

THE SEVEN DEADLY SINS SEASON 4 TRAILER

As of now, there is no trailer available, but some promos for the anime have been released in Japan. You can check them out on youtube.

The fourth season named The Seven Deadly Sins: The Wrath of the Gods has been drumming up excitement among fans. We cannot wait to see what happens next; what about you?