World Trigger 2 delays airing of its sixth episode

On the official Twitter account for the animated manga adaptation World Trigger, it was announced that the television broadcast of the sixth episode of the second season had been indefinitely delayed.

The terrestrial broadcast of the sixth episode of the second season of World Trigger has been suspended due to an emergency broadcast in response to the earthquake that occurred at midnight on February 13.

Due to special programming for the earthquake in Japan, today's broadcast for World Trigger Episode 6 has been cancelled. The new broadcast date will be shared once available. pic.twitter.com/2QRZKJreWP — Crunchyroll (@Crunchyroll) February 13, 2021

We apologize to everyone who was waiting for the broadcast and will inform you of the new air date as soon as it is decided.

Although the episode has already been broadcast through distribution platforms, such as AbemaTV in Japan, the Crunchyroll platform, which is in charge of its international distribution, apparently has not obtained permission to broadcast it, as reported through their Official Twitter account:

« Due to special programming due to the earthquake in Japan, the broadcast of the sixth episode of World Trigger 2 has been canceled. A new broadcast date will be announced as soon as it is decided.

This second season has been on the air in Japan since last January 9 and is confirmed with thirteen episodes and a third season production. Daisuke Ashihara began publishing the manga magazine Weekly Shonen Jump publisher Shueisha in 2013, counting since multiple breaks because of his fragile health.

Production team

Morio Tanako is in charge of directing the anime at Toei Animation Studios.

Hiroyuki Yoshino is in charge of the series composition.

Toshihisa Kaiya is in charge of character design.

Kenji Kawai is in charge of the composition of the soundtrack.

South Korean boy band TOMORROW X TOGETHER performs the opening song titled “Force.”

This song was written by band member Mrs. Green Apple, Motoko Ohmori. On the other hand, the rock band Kami wa Saikoro wo Furanai performs the closing theme titled “Mirai Eigou.”

World Trigger Synopsis

When the door to another world suddenly opens on Earth, Mikado’s city is invaded by strange creatures known as “Neighbors,” who are malicious beings with traditional weaponry.

In response to this invasion, an organization known as the Border Defense Agency engages the Neighbors using weapons known as the “Triggers.” Even several years after the battle began, the Neighbors remain a threat, and the Agency members remain alert.

Despite this delicate situation, members-in-training, such as Osamu Mikumo, cannot use their Triggers outside of headquarters.

But when a mysterious student in his class is dragged into a forbidden area by bullies, the Neighbors launch an attack, and Osamu has no choice but to do what he thinks is right. To their surprise, transfer student Yuuma Kuga quickly takes care of them, revealing that he is a Neighbor in disguise.