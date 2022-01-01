Why Was Santa Clarita Diet Cancelled?

Netflix announced that the Santa Clarita Diet would not be returning for a fourth season. While the streaming service didn’t give an exact reason for the show’s cancellation, it’s been speculated that it may have something to do with Drew Barrymore’s recent DUI arrest.

Barrymore has been open about her struggles with addiction in the past, and it’s possible that Netflix decided to pull the plug on the show to avoid any further negative publicity. The actress also released a statement about her arrest, saying, “I’m so sorry to disappoint my fans.”

Despite its short life span, Santa Clarita Diet was well-loved by critics and audiences alike. The show followed married couple Sheila and Joel Hammond as they dealt with the ups and downs of being zombies.

While the premise may have been a little out there, Barrymore and Timothy Olyphant’s chemistry was undeniable, and the show was praised for its clever writing. It’s a shame that we won’t get to see what happens next in the Hammonds’ lives, but at least we’ll always have the first three seasons to watch over and over again.

Santa Clarita diet cast:

Drew Barrymore plays Sheila Hammond in the Santa Clarita diet. Following the death of her husband Joel, Sheila decides to return to what she loves doing most – eating. Still, instead of being your typical bloodthirsty zombie hellbent on devouring human flesh, she has a unique appetite for only one foodstuff: people! Consumed with guilt over his demise due to an accidental overdose that caused him to choke on his vomit after a drug binge, Sheila vows to shed the pounds and get back into shape just like he always wanted her to. Liv Hewson plays Joel’s daughter Abby.

Why was the Santa Clarita diet canceled Reddit?

The show has been axed, according to The Hollywood Reporter. Drew Barrymore and Timothy Olyphant have worked hard to promote the series following its first season, but it didn’t have enough ratings to convince Netflix bosses to bring it back for a third season.

In a joint statement from production company Amblin Television, Fox 21 TV Studios, and Netflix, the streaming giant said: “We are grateful to have had the opportunity to work with such a phenomenally talented cast and crew led by Drew Barrymore and Timothy Olyphant. We share the fans’ disappointment in the decision but remain grateful to everyone involved.”

What happens at the end of the Santa Clarita diet?

In an interview earlier this month, executive producer Victor Fresco revealed that he had mapped out the show’s ending. “The last seven episodes kind of wrap up the show,” he said. “We didn’t want it to feel like a cliffhanger, but we wanted it to feel like a series finale.” Season two left off on a major cliffhanger, so it’ll be interesting to see how they tie everything up in just seven episodes.