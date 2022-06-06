Why Did Netflix Apologize To John Stamos?

Netflix has apologized to John Stamos after posting a series of angry tweets about how his sitcom “Grandfathered” was promoted on the streaming service.

In a tweet this week, Stamos complained that Netflix is promoting other shows in his category, including “Fuller House,” a spinoff of the ’90s family sitcom starring Stamos and Lori Loughlin. He also expressed frustration that many subscribers mistook “Grandfathered” for an original production from Netflix’s back catalog.

It is a show created by ABC Studios with Warner Bros., given a special premiere run on Fox before moving to Netflix.

The tweet has since been deleted, but Variety captured it before it disappeared. “I think there are a lot of frustrated people out there,” Stamos wrote.

An unnamed Netflix rep apologized in a statement given to the Hollywood Reporter. “While our focus today is on building and cultivating original content, we have decades of shows in our library that continue to remain popular,” the company said. “We promoted several titles from our rich catalog on the same screens as other programs in the Comedians category for a short period before realizing our error.”

