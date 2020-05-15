The Expanse season 5 Release Date, Cast and Plot

Share it:

The Expanse season 5

Overview

Guess what is back on Amazon? Yes, you guessed it right. One of the most wanted drama series The expanse is scheduled to be back on Amazon. After 4 successful seasons, season 5 is being awaited by its fans with excitement. With season 4 still being broadcasted on Amazon, the series was renewed for season 5 last year and it started filming in October 2019

. Sources say that it was quite evident from season 4 that there will be the following season because of lack of climax Fans were left in amidst of surprises and makers wanted them to wait for another season to check the twist.

Release Date

After the reports of the shooting already started in October, we were expecting it to be released in mid or late 2020 but now we are expecting delays due to worldwide lockdown caused by COVID 19 pandemic. There has been no clue by the production house if the filming has been completed or not. Perhaps we are looking for some time to witness the next season of the series

Cast

The cast is going to be the same as for season 4. Makers have cast reason to change the actors from the previous season because of the popularity of the actors and the roles they have played. The actors in season 5 include Steven Strait, Cas Anvar, Dominique stripped, Tres Chatham, and many others will be seen in the season 5

Plot

According to the sources, season,5 takes you to the future where you will watch the colonization of the solar system. It is a continuation of season 4. Let’s hope, after returning from once being canceled, the makers give us something really interesting to watch and we get to see many more seasons thereafter.

