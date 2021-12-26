Which Of The Following Resulted In An Outage For Netflix Customers On Christmas Eve 2012?

A. A failover event where all routers simultaneously directed traffic to one device, which then overloaded and failed B. An internet service provider that routed traffic through China C. A router that crashed due to a memory leak D. Netflix servers in Europe overheating due to increased user demand

The correct answer is “D.” Netflix released this statement regarding the cause of the outage: “On Christmas Eve (Pacific Standard Time), we had a brief outage that lasted approximately two hours between 55 pm and 7 pm PST while an important part of our network infrastructure was replaced,” The company goes on to state that “This particular software bug has not occurred before, but it’s common for complex software running in large distributed environments like ours.”

The good news is that the outage only lasted a couple of hours and was not caused by any malicious attacker. Netflix has been working on routing its traffic through China to look for ways to save money.

which of the following is not a file-sharing service?

(a) Dropbox

(b) Megaupload

(c) The Pirate Bay

(d) Google Docs

Google Docs is not a file-sharing service. The correct answer is (b). Read more to find out the definition of the mentioned services and what they do. Let’s begin!

All of them are file-sharing services, but some provide different features, such as the ability to edit the document online in the case of Google Docs or share content privately with friends and family in Dropbox. Depending on your needs, it’s essential to make sure you choose the best service for your personal preferences and criteria. You can also check our partners’ articles about which one to use: Dropbox vs. Google Drive vs. Microsoft OneDrive.

(a) Dropbox is a file storage and synchronization service designed to bring your photos, docs, videos, and other files everywhere and share them easily. Dropbox allows you to access all your files online using a website or mobile device. It also works on Windows PC, Mac, Linux, iOS, or Android.

This platform provides 2GB of free space for storage with the option to upgrade it up to 1TB by referring people or completing special tasks. Plans range from 100GB / month ($9.99/month) to 500GB / month ($49.99/month).

(b) Megaupload was an online file locker that allowed users to store data in the cloud for download later. The platform allowed people to share and store data in a protected and safe environment and at the same time gave their customers the possibility to back up files, send large files and get access from multiple devices. It was shut down in 2012 by US federal prosecutors on copyright infringement charges.

(c) The Pirate Bay is an online index of digital content of mostly entertainment media, founded in 2003 by Swedish think tank Piratbyrån; it rose to fame during the first decade of the 21st century as one of the most visited websites that hosted information allowing for peer-to-peer file sharing directly between users. In April 2015, its founders were found guilty in Sweden of being accessories to crimes against copyright laws because they facilitated access to copyrighted content.

(d) Google Docs is a word processor, spreadsheet, and another tool that allows users to create documents online while collaborating in real-time with other people using the Internet. With Google Drive (the cloud storage platform), your files can be accessed anywhere from any device such as a work computer, home computer, laptop, or mobile device. You can create new files or upload them from your hard drive; you can also access, share and edit any document for free.

Unlike Dropbox and similar platforms, there’s no option to buy more space at the moment: this service provides 15GB of free space (shared among all Google services), but files are not indeed yours until they’re downloaded. The only way to get more space is to buy more Google Drive space (100GB for $1.99/month or 1TB for $9.99).