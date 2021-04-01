Tokyo Ghoul suddenly goes viral in the USA: fans ask for a new anime!

Tokyo Ghoul is undoubtedly one of the best dark fantasy manga ever created, and despite the somewhat hasty ending, millions around the world appreciate the great work of Sui Ishida. Precisely in this regard, Twitter reports that Tokyo Ghoul went viral today, April 1, 2021, after an interesting fan post.

User @Saimbtw posted on his social profile a series of images from the manga, commenting “Tokyo Ghoul deserves a better anime adaptation” and unexpectedly receiving tens of thousands of likes and an avalanche of comments within hours. The figures show that the fanbase is still very active, and that many want a new animated adaptation.

For those unfamiliar with the series, Tokyo Ghoul was serialized in 14 Volumes from November 2014 to October 2016, and subsequently received a sequel titled Tokyo Ghoul: re serialized in 16 other tankobons over the next two years. . The resounding success of the series also led to the making of a prequel, Tokyo Ghoul: Jack, a two film adaptations and a three season anime adaptation curated by Studio Pierrot.

The controversy of the fans is mainly linked to the latter product, faithful to the manga only in Season 1 and later transformed into a kind of non-canonical sequel with Tokyo Ghoul √A. Pierrot tried to catch up with a third season by directly adapting Tokyo Ghoul: re, but after a good first half the anime ended up again at the center of criticism due to pacing and animation problems.

MAP has recently resumed work on dark fantasy manga adaptations such as Attack of the Giants, Jujutsu Kaisen, and Chainsaw Man, and fans have begun to ask for a new Tokyo Ghoul adaptation. We obviously want to know yours. Would you like to see a new adaptation? And which studio should take care of it? Let us know in the comments!