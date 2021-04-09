Nanatsu no Taizai Season 5 Episode 14 When does it premiere?

The title of episode 14 of season 5 of Nanatsu no Taizai is “Goodbye, seven deadly sins.” The title itself indicates what will happen in the next episode of the series anime. All the sins managed to defeat the Demon King by joining forces and it is a feat that no one has accomplished before.

Meliod He also regained his confidence after Elizabeth and the others began to support him. However, the Holy War is still far from over. The battle between humans and demons will continue in the next episodes.

Fans will also see more of Meliodas’ new form. So when is the next episode coming out? Keep reading The Truth News to know. In the same way, we remind you that Netflix has the Nanatsu no Taizai anime as an exclusive.

Photo: @ 7_taizai on Twitter (Elizabeth and Meliodas in episode 13)

Fans have already seen the sins defeating the Demon King in the previous episode. After this incident, Ludociel’s soul was sent to heaven as the leader of the Archangels. It no longer exists and now it will rest in peace.

The title of the next episode hints that next week fans will see the rest of the Sins for the last time. Therefore, everyone will say goodbye to them. The Seven Deadly Sins Season 5 Episode 14 could also feature Meliodas in his new form that he previously used to remove Elizabeth’s curse along with Merlin.

So the next episode will mark the beginning of Elizabeth’s new journey alongside Meliodas. They are also likely preparing for the final Holy War battle that is about to happen and fans reading the manga original de Nakaba Suzuki they know that there are still battles to be won.

The final season of Nanatsu No Taizai is racing toward its conclusion. It will enter the final phase of the battle in next week’s episodes. The Seven Deadly Sins Season 5 Episode 14 will be released on Wednesday, April 14, 2021.

