Where to Watch The Walking Dead: Dead City

The Walking Dead: Dead City

One of them, with the working title Dead City, will centre on the intriguing characters Maggie and Negan as they go through a post-apocalyptic Manhattan. But when can viewers anticipate seeing the series, what is its storyline, and who else has been scheduled to appear in it?

The six-episode spinoff series, which is expected to premiere in April 2023 and is set two years after the main show’s end, is focused on Maggie (Lauren Cohan, The Boy) and Negan (Jeffrey Dean Morgan, Grey’s Anatomy).

The cast of The Walking Dead: Dead City

Only five characters, including Lauren Cohan’s Maggie and Jeffrey Dean Morgan’s Negan, have been officially announced for The Walking Dead: Dead City.

Another is a brand-new character created by Gaius Charles named Perlie Armstrong. With the power of his will and his threat, Perlie is characterised as being self-assured, merciless, and relentless in his pursuit of what he perceives to be justice. Charlie Solis will portray a bartender, while Trey Santiago-Hudson will play a role named Jano.

The Walking Dead: Dead City Plot

The Dead City television series is described as a journey for Negan and Maggie in the official description provided by AMC. The well-known Maggie and Negan characters will enter a post-apocalyptic Manhattan that was long since walled off from the rest of the world, according to AMC. The dead and residents who have turned New York Metropolis into its own world filled with chaos, danger, beauty, and fear are scattered across the decaying city.

According to the franchise’s creator, Scott Gimple, “Eli has built a wild, stunning, dirty madhouse of the dead for Negan, Maggie, and fans anxious to explore an unseen and crazy realm of the TWD Universe.” With a series that will push these characters to the edge with the world and each other, Lauren and Jeffrey are taking their excellent working relationship to a new level. We are all ecstatic to lead you on a brand-new, wholly unique TWD epic for the ages.

The Walking Dead: Dead City Trailers

The teaser gives viewers a glimpse of Manhattan’s current condition, which is seen to be almost as overrun by walkers as the remainder of the world. Along with highlighting Maggie and Negan, the advertisement also features some of the fresh additions and characters who will be appearing.

The Walking Dead: Dead City Release Date

In April 2023, The Walking Dead: Dead City is scheduled to premiere. It will follow a similar schedule as previous TWD initiatives, releasing one episode each week.

The programme will be a six-part series, although the precise release date has not yet been determined. When a precise date is established, we’ll update this area, so keep coming back.

Dead City isn’t the first time AMC has ventured outside of its flagship series to explore the realm of the undead, and it most certainly won’t be the last. Fear the Walking Dead, The Walking Dead: World Beyond, Tales of the Walking Dead, and most recently, a teen-focused version of the programme, The Walking Dead: World Beyond, were all created as a result of the show’s genuine popularity.