Eva Mendes Surrenders To Her Daughters While Having A Wild Colorful Makeover!!

Well, it is something that you must have surely face when raising your children, grand-kids, or any child. After your child is enough understanding about the colors of life, you will have to be ready for unimaginable makeovers. Fans are having their moments as Eva Mendes did share a post over Instagram of herself getting a colorful makeover.

Eva Mendes’s Colorful Makeover

On Saturday, Eva Mendes, partner of Ryan Gosling, did share her pic of getting a forceful makeover by her daughters. Ryan Gosling and Eva Mendes’s daughters, Esmeralda and Amada gave her mother a new look with their creativity and colors. Amada is now 4 and a year younger than her older sister Esmeralda who is currently 5 years old.

“They’ve won ❤️,” Captions the American actress below the pic that she did share over Instagram on Saturday.

Earlier this month, it looks like Eva Mendes was again the coloring book for Mendes and Rosling’s daughters. They surely give Eva’s face a new look after the passing of a few weekends. She shares the post on the 4th of may when their daughters were wrapping up their colors after doing a complete makeover.

Eva Mendes and Ryan Gosling were successful enough to keep their personal life private for many years now. But sometimes, the couple will share some beautiful and rare moments on their Instagram handles. That reminds us of the last month when Eva Mendes did defend her husband’s parenting style over her post.

The beautiful moments also include the post of Eva Mendes in which she shares a selfie after the preparation of Amada’s fourth birthday. She captions the post, “Tired Mama. I stayed up late trying to make my baby’s 4th birthday extra special since she won’t see the family. Here’s to all you have a quarantine birthday …sending extra love. Here’s to all you tired mamas…sending extra love.”

Fans keep supporting Eva Mendes and showing their love and care with each and every post that she shares. She is a huge fan following that keeps on increasing as the years pass by.

