How NOT to Summon a Demon Lord Season 2 Premieres April 8

By
Edie Perez
-

In April 2020 it was confirmed that the anime How NOT to Summon a Demon Lord would be receiving a second season, and that this would be arriving during the spring of 2021 under the name of How NOT to Summon a Demon Lord ΩNow, the website has been updated to finally reveal its release date, which has been scheduled for April 8.

Among the information disclosed it is confirmed that Yu Serizawa, voice of Shera and two collaborators (still unannounced) will be in charge of interpreting the opening and ending for the anime.

How NOT to Summon a Demon Lord season 2 premieres on April 8 - anime news - anime premieres April 2021 - spring anime - isekai crunchyroll anime

The first season premiered in July 2018 and can be seen legally on Crunchyroll, the good news is that the second season will also arrive on their platform as a simulcast.

The second season will feature the direction of Satoshi Kuwabara in studies Tezuka Productions Y Okuru to Noboru. On the other hand Kazuyuki Fudeyasu Y Shizue Kaneko They will return to handle the script and character design, respectively.

Regarding the cast, it will remain unchanged, as the cast will continue to work on this project.

Leek Cesarshoot

Creator of JellygoodsI live in Mérida, Yucatán and I am passionate about Technology, Blogs and Anime. I consider myself an old school geek and otaku and I spend my free time sharing what I like online, as well as watching series and anime regularly. Follow me on Instagram: CESARSHOOT

View all Cesarshoot posts.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here