Where to Watch The Snow Girl

One of the most eagerly anticipated Netflix original programs of 2023 is The Snow Girl, which was adapted from the best-selling book by Javier Castilo and published by Penguin Random House Grupo Editorial.

With almost a million copies sold, “La Chica de Nieve” (The Snow Girl) is one of Spain’s most popular books. It comes as no surprise that Netflix is adapting the book given its explosive success.

The Snow Girl, like the majority of Javier Castilo’s works, features an unusual plot and is characterized by suspense. Here is everything we currently know about Netflix’s 2023 version of a Spanish book, The Snow Girl.

The Snow Girl

The Snow Girl, a new Spanish murder thriller series from Netflix, has debuted a teaser trailer, continuing the trend of best-selling books being adapted for television. The Three Wise Men procession is being celebrated in 2010 in Malaga in the series, which is based on Javier Castillo’s writing.

The Martin family’s painful reality sets in despite this being the most wonderful time of the year during the celebrations when their adorable daughter Amaya disappears amid the crowd.

As the hunt for the missing Amaya is underway, the teaser opens with the queries “How long till we locate her?” and “Why are they doing this to us?” As a voice is heard questioning, “But you have hints, right?” the information at hand seems scant.

The room and the tape. There appears to be little hope as the hunt for the kid is ongoing, and the parents are confronted with the unsettling possibility that their daughter may possibly be dead.

The cast and crew of “The Snow Girl”

As the promising journalist Miren, played by Milena Smit, she sets out to find the missing Amaya. Under the tutelage of renowned industry experts Bernando Hiller and Cristina Rota, Milena studied acting.

She has gained fame all around the globe because of her roles in movies like Tin & Tina, Cross the Line, Libelulas, and Parallel Mothers. Jose Coronado, a coworker of Miren’s, will help in the hunt for Amaya and have a significant part to play in the movie.

The actor has starred in a number of blockbuster movies, such as The Body, No Rest for the Wicked, and The Vault, as well as in highly praised television series, such as Periodicals, Serve and Protect, and The Innocent.

Inspector Millan, who conducts his investigation from the opposite angle to that of Miren, will be represented by Aixa Villagran. Aixa is a well-known actress who has starred in movies including Crazy About Her, Mataharis, Los Hombres de Paco, and Vida Perfecta.

Even though these three protagonists are receiving the most of attention, the remainder of the cast of the series stars notable actors such as Tristan Ulla, Cecilia Freire, Loreto Mauleon, Julian Villagran, Raul Prieto, Mario del Cubo, Cristian Lopez, Alejandro Vergara, and Amanda Santos.

David Ulloa and Laura Alvea co-directed The Snow Girl, a six-part series. While the latter is in charge of the last two episodes, the former is in charge of the pilot and the first four episodes of the series.

David is a talented director who has helmed a number of audience favorites, including Pudor, La Peste, La caza, Monteperdido, and Stolen Away. Contrarily, Laura is the author of numerous amazing works, such as The Extraordinary Tale, Marshland, Relojes de arena, Animas, and La Trinchera Infinita.

Jesus Mesas Silva and Javier Andres Roig improvised the screenplay based on Javier Castilo’s book for the full series. While the latter worked on Vis a vis, Deudas, and co-authored the screenplay for Estoy vivo with Mesas Silva, the former previously wrote the script for Estoy vivo, The Boarding School: Las Cumbres, and Aquila Roja. Through Atipica Films, Alberto Felez, Jose Antonio Felez, and Cristina Sutherland are executive producing it. Netflix has bought the streaming rights to make the film available worldwide.

The Snow Girl Storyline

The six-episode miniseries series follows little Amaya Martin, who attends the Three Wise Men procession and comes from a loving home.

When their daughter Amaya disappears in the throng, the Martin family’s most wonderful evening of the year is transformed into a nightmare. Aixa Villagrán’s Inspector Millán inspired trainee journalist Miren (Milena Smit) to conduct an inquiry that would reveal details of her past that she would rather forget.

As time goes by, many people seem to lose faith and think the girl was murdered. In contrast, Miren is committed to finding the girl using Amaya’s hints and the assistance of her journalist coworker Eduardo in the desire to bring the family back together.

As a consequence, the journalist could remember earlier events that she wishes she hadn’t. With the help of her journalist colleague Eduardo (José Coronado), Miren won’t give up until she discovers the girl. How did Amaya Martn fare?

The Snow Girl Release Date

The Snow Girl miniseries will be released on January 27th, putting an end to the lengthy wait. The future program will have six episodes, and we are still deciding whether they will be published simultaneously or one after the other, on a weekly basis.

Trailer for Season 1 of The Snow Girl

The Snow Girl series trailer, which has already been published, will give you a preview of what to expect. When will the snow girl be found? a woman’s voice asks at the beginning of the series trailer.

As the video continues, it cuts to screaming that is all shouting the same name, candles, graves, and the slogan “Never Stop seeking.” The series trailer is available on either Netflix or Youtube.