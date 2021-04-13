Netflix works on live action movie Mobile Suit Gundam

After years of speculation, a movie by live action from Mobile Suit Gundam from the hand of Legendary Pictures and Netflix, platform that will distribute it and commissioned the adaptation.

The director of Kong: Skull Island has been chosen to bring this live action adaptation of Mobile Suit Gundam to Netflix.

According to what was revealed, this film will be directed by the director of the hit Kong: Skull Island Jordan Vogt-Roberts who, after passing through the universe of Legendary monsters, surely knows a thing or two about characters and giant action.

As we mentioned, the film was in a kind of cinematic limbo despite the interest of Legendary and Sunrise, the company that owns the rights to adapt Mobile Suit Gundam.

At the moment the announcement of the adaptation to live action of the anime of mechas did not come accompanied by any other details such as cast or premiere date so it is added to the list of adaptations that will come to Netflix like Cowboy Bebop.

Mobile Suit Gundam, the classic anime available on Crunchyroll

If the news about him live action planning the streaming platform increase your curiosity for the original anime we remind you that the classic series of Mobile Suit Gundam from 1979 is available on Crunchyroll.

The story that started the iconic anime franchise was hard to come by and watch due to licensing issues that changed until earlier this year when it came to Crunchyroll in all its retro glory.

This classic is a milestone since it not only contributed to the general popularization of Japanese animation but is also considered one of the founding series of the genre of giant robots known as Mecha.

Thus, after being in limbo after the film was announced in 2018 live action from Mobile Suit Gundam will finally be a reality in Netflix. On The Truth News We will closely follow the details that are revealed about this adaptation of the streaming platform to bring you the latest.

