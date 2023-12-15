Where to Watch the Series Beef?

Two individuals are involved in a car crash during an episode of road rage in Lee Sung Jin’s most recent work, Beef. But there’s more they share than meets the eye. The ten-part Netflix series follows the lives of “two deeply unsatisfied people”—actor Steven Yeun of Nope and comedian Ali Wong—as their quarrel begins to impact one another.

A24 has been rather active in producing films like Beau is Afraid and TV shows like this one, so it’s no wonder they’re so busy right now! If you want to know anything about beef, this is it.

Where to watch Beef?

Netflix has Beef Season 1, which you may watch online. On April 6, 2023, the streamer streamed all ten episodes of the series.

Beef Cast

Steven Yeun as Danny

Despite his best efforts, the contractor’s finances remain in the negative.

Ali Wong as Amy

Along with being a wife and mother, she is a successful businesswoman who has built her firm from the ground up and is about to sell it for a pretty penny. Underneath Amy’s seemingly flawless existence is a whole other tale.

Young Mazino as Paul

The younger sibling of Danny. Paul is always attempting to put space between himself and his sister, which contributes to their tense relationship.

Joseph Lee as George

Married to Amy. The stability of their marriage is uncertain. His optimistic outlook is what he strives to instill in Amy.

David Choe as Isaac

The freshly released-from-prison relative of Danny and Paul, who is known for being quite vocal, He is constantly plotting something and won’t do things the way they’re supposed to.

Patti Yasutake as Fumi

The mother of George. She served as her husband’s publicist until his death a few years ago; he was an artist. The relationship between Fumi and Amy is cold, and there are many points of contention between Fumi and her daughter-in-law.

Maria Bello as Jordan Forster

Ashley Park plays Naomi

Justin H Min plays Edwin

Mia Serafino plays Mia

Remy Holt as June

Alyssa Gihee as Veronica

Andie Ju as Esther

Andrew Santino as Michael

Gina Lee as Mrs Cho

Jerry Hanjoo Kim as Mr Cho

Beef Creators

In addition to directing each episode, Lee Sung Jin serves as executive producer, chief writer, and creator of the program. Hikari (37 seconds) and Jake Schreier (Thunderbolts) are also involved as executive producers and directors. The project also has Ravi Nandan, Alli Reich, Steven Yeun, Ali Wong, and Yeun serving as executive producers.

A Friend of the Family’s Marie Hanhnhon Nguyen, Pizza Girl’s Jean Kyoung Frazier, Kevin Rosen’s Dave, Carrie Kemper’s The Rehearsal, and Alice Ju’s The Other Two are all members of the writing team. Nat Fuller, Jordan Kim, Harry Yoon, and Laura Zempel edited the films, while Larkin Seiple (Everything Everywhere All at Once) shot the series and The Haxan Cloak (Midsommar) composed the soundtrack.

Beef Plot

The road rage event irreparably intertwines the lives of the two characters and their families over Beef’s ten episodes. As Danny’s working-class, down-on-their-luck handymen, operating a failing construction company, we meet David Choe, who plays his amoral cousin Isaac, and Young Mazino, who plays his innocent brother Paul. Everyone in Amy’s family, including her unfortunate husband George (Joseph Lee) and her cute daughter June (Remy Holt), is filthy rich because of Amy’s company.

Despite being on opposing ends of the socioeconomic spectrum, they’re both dissatisfied. The conflict seems to have given these two individuals a new reason to live—a thrilling jolt of energy when it starts.

Above all else, it assigns blame to someone. This is a deadly dance, much like the one between Romeo and Juliet’s Montagues and Capulets or Blood Meridian’s Glanton gang and everyone else.

Everyone is to blame in a conflict, regardless of who is right or wrong. If things were different, the Middle East would have been peaceful long ago, and the prospect of another civil war would not be being discussed by American politicians and newscasters.

In this setting, Beef provides unlimited explanations. It lays forth the origins (unhappiness, scapegoats) as well as the development and potential conclusion of these things.

Beef Trailer

On March 15, Netflix released the first teaser for Beef. In the beginning, we meet Danny Cho (Steven Yeun) and Amy Lau (Ali Wong), the two main protagonists, who are each dealing with their problems. The two couldn’t be more unlike; Amy lives the high life while Danny scrapes by.

Their ill-fated encounter turns into a careless vehicle chase when one episode of road rage unites them. But that’s not all: their resentment against one another drives them to an unhealthy level of obsession. Because “Revenge is best served raw,” Amy and Danny’s paths keep crossing, and they’re hell-bent on ruining one another’s lives.