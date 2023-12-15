Given Season 2: Release Date, Cast, Plot, and Everything You Need to Know

Many anime viewers have been eagerly anticipating the return of Given Anime for Season 2. The highly acclaimed anime series Given has won over viewers all around the globe with its heartfelt plot points and stirring soundtrack.

Both critics and viewers loved the show’s first season, which delves into the struggles of young artists seeking to break into the business and offers a deep look at the connections between Boys’ Love. Season 2 of Given Anime is much-anticipated by fans since it will supposedly go on with the band members and their relationship stories.

Given Season 2 Renewal Status

The renewal of “Given” for a second season has not been announced yet. Although we are well aware that a new season of the anime will not be returning anytime soon, we cannot help but hold out hope that it will. At this point, the absence of source material makes the renewal of the anime for a second season quite unlikely.

There are presently just two finished arcs of the original manga, which is the basis for the program. The film was based on the second storyline, whereas the first season dealt with the first. Until there is sufficient content for a second season, fans will likely have to hold tight. Rest assured, we will soon be able to gather a new arc for the anime, since the manga series is now underway.

From a ratings perspective, it’s clear that anime fans would be overjoyed to see their beloved rock band back for season 2. Fans were very supportive during the first season. Among 301,064 viewers on MyAnimeList, it has an 8.32/10 rating, while on IMDB, it has an 8.4/10 rating.

Given Season 2 Release Date

As of this writing, there has been no official announcement on when Given Season 2 will be released. But, speculation has claimed that its release might be delayed until 2023. Some say the production team may announce the release date at a formal event or at a special event.

With Season 1’s dramatic ending, Given fans were left with many unanswered concerns. Thankfully, the story of the Given band members will likely pick up just where Season 1 left off as they navigate their personal lives, relationships, and music in Given Anime Season 2.

New original music will supposedly be a part of Season 2, which will continue the themes of love, loss, and healing. The series will also include new characters, such as rival bands’ members and possible love interests.

Given Story

There are three main plot lines in Given. Ritsuka and Mafuyu’s relationship is the main focus of the first arc, which recounts the band’s creation and the events leading up to their first public performance.

While the first arc centers on Akihiko and Haruki’s romance, the second follows the band as they get ready for their first music festival. The third arc of the manga, which centers on the romance between Hiiragi and Shizusumi, is now underway after the previous two arcs.

Given Cast

Mafuyu Satō Voiced by: Shōgo Yano (Japanese); Brandon McInnis (English)

Voiced by: Shōgo Yano (Japanese); Brandon McInnis (English) Ritsuka Uenoyama Voiced by: Yuma Uchida (Japanese); Jessie James Grelle (English)

Voiced by: Yuma Uchida (Japanese); Jessie James Grelle (English) Haruki Nakayama Voiced by: Masatomo Nakazawa (Japanese); Y. Chang (English)

Voiced by: Masatomo Nakazawa (Japanese); Y. Chang (English) Akihiko Kaji Voiced by: Takuya Eguchi (Japanese); Jonah Scott (English)

Voiced by: Takuya Eguchi (Japanese); Jonah Scott (English) Yuki Yoshida Voiced by: Yuuki Shin (Japanese); Brendan Blaber (English)

Voiced by: Yuuki Shin (Japanese); Brendan Blaber (English) Ugetsu Murata Voiced by: Shintarō Asanuma (Japanese); J. Michael Tatum (English)

Voiced by: Shintarō Asanuma (Japanese); J. Michael Tatum (English) Yayoi Uenoyama Voiced by: Yū Shimamura (Japanese); Hayden Daviau (English)

Voiced by: Yū Shimamura (Japanese); Hayden Daviau (English) Shōgo Itaya Voiced by: Kengo Takanashi

Voiced by: Kengo Takanashi Ryū Ueki Voiced by: Hiroto Amano

Voiced by: Hiroto Amano Hiiragi Kashima Voiced by: Fumiya Imai

Voiced by: Fumiya Imai Shizusumi Yagi Voiced by: Taito Ban

Yagi Voiced by: Taito Ban Kōji Yatake Voiced by: Ryōta Takeuchi

Given Season 2 Plot

Although the narrative details are still a mystery, fans of Given Anime may probably expect Season 2 to follow the band as they cope with love problems while still making music. In the next season, viewers would want to see more of the show’s nuanced portrayal of the connections amongst the Boys’ Love. We may also expect the band dynamic to shift and the story to have some additional dimension with the introduction of new characters.

Season one left fans wanting more of the show’s heartfelt narrative and subtle emotional undertones. A lot of individuals want to see how their tales turn out since they’ve been attached to the characters and their connections.

Given Rating

