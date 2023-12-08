There are a lot of twists and turns in the German thriller Sleeping Dog, which is based on the life of a former police officer. This fast-paced, well-crafted suspense tale is made up of several arcs that come together.

Sleeping Dog, directed by Christoph Darnstadt, follows Max Riemelt’s (Mike Atlas) underdog lifestyle in Berlin. As Berlin reels after Mussa Basher’s death, his efforts to remain invisible are taken advantage of. Atlas and the other characters are about to go on a spectacular and bloody adventure.

The plot’s allure belies the doubts it raises about its veracity. A plot that never slows down, characters who are brilliantly developed to perfection, and secrets that just keep coming to light. The allure of the program is enhanced by all these factors. It adds intrigue to the narrative and begs the question at the same time.

Where to watch Sleeping Dog?

Netflix currently has every episode of Sleeping Dog available to watch.

Sleeping Dog Plot

The storyline of Sleeping Dog states that it follows Mike Atlas, a fallen police officer who is now living on the streets (Riemelt). To reopen a long-closed case, he teams up with a young prosecutor named Jule Andergast (Finckh).

But when another murder occurs, they are entangled in a plot that may include powerful people in the government, including the courts. The event may also have connections to a terrorist strike that occurred more than a year ago. Nobody knows what they’re going to discover. However, it opens a floodgate of secret details.

Sleeping Dog Cast

Max Reimelt as Mike Atlas

After being separated from his family due to a terrorist bombing strike, Mike Atlas—a former police officer—now lives in a trailer. Determined to find the truth while struggling with his issues and pain, Mike Atlas sets out on a perilous journey. Max Reimelt, who starred as Wolfgang Bogdanow on the critically acclaimed Netflix series Sense8, plays the lead role.

Luise von Finckh as Jule Andergast

Sleeping Dog welcomes new prosecutor Jule Andergast, who works with Mike Atlas to expose the plot. Even if it puts her life in jeopardy, Andergast will not stop seeking the truth. Luise von Finckh, who played Clara Weiss on Vienna Blood, a psychological thriller series, plays the part.

Carlo Ljubek as Luca Zaric

Carlo Ljubek will play Luca Zaric, a longtime friend and former colleague of Atlas’s in the police department, in the Sleeping Dog. Crime and psychological thrillers were Ljubek’s earlier acting roles. His film and television credits include the thriller Luna’s Hamid, the criminal drama Über die Grenze’s Niko Sander, and Skylines’ Miro.

Antonio Wannek as Roland “Socke” Sokowski

Atlas used to work with Roland Sokowski, better known as “Socke,” when they were both police officers. He has ties to the conspiracy and was with Atlas’s group when the bombs went off. Famous for his portrayal of Hans Kuscha in Dogs of Berlin, Antonio Wannek plays the part.

Melodie Wakivuamina as Britney Adebayo

Martin Wuttke as Klaus Hartloff

Peri Baumeister as Lenni Atlas

Melika Foroutan as Corinna Steck

Helgi Schmid as Tom Schlefski

Sleeping Dog Episodes

There are six episodes of Sleeping Dog. Presenting the following episode list:

Episode 01: “Startled”

Episode 02: “Surprise!”

Episode 03: “Connecting”

Episode 04: “Chez Amis”

Episode 05: “Digging Deep”

Episode 06: “Confessions”

The first episode of the 50-minute series premiered on Netflix on June 22, 2023. Because of this, it is ideal for weekend binge-watching.

Sleeping Dog: Is it based on a true story?

Principal photography for Sleeping Dog is said to have begun in the early 2020s, while little further production details are available at this time. Netflix takes great pride in praising the Sleeping Dog producers, who also made The Unorthodox. Packed with emotional drama, intricate relationships, and an abundance of suspense, this German thriller packs a powerful punch.

Although it may seem so, Sleeping Dog is not based on an actual event. Not totally, however. Despite claims that the show is based on a factual tale, no new information has surfaced. Both the creators and Netflix have been mum on whether or not Sleeping Dog is based on a genuine tale.

Sleeping Dog Review

Mystery surrounds murder in thrillers, particularly police procedurals, and the truth usually comes to light as the investigation progresses. Sleeping Dog follows a similar pattern, but it adds psychological depth and a surprising conclusion that makes the series worthwhile.

The series is entertaining to me in general, and not just because of the finale. Instead, I like each episode because of the wealth of information it provides on the legal profession. The show gives viewers a glimpse inside the crooked court system, from the lawyers who falsify evidence to the dishonest police officers.

Aside from this, there are a lot of real-life elements that are shown. The show provides an insightful look at a variety of topics without straying from the central narrative, including adultery, childhood trauma, LGBT difficulties, and drug addiction. The show doesn’t seem like a drag because of any superfluous extra plot points.

As a police thriller, Sleeping Dog is full of fresh ideas, compelling characters, a murder mystery, and a surprising conclusion. The show’s foundation in psychological principles is solid enough to ensure its success. Also, the relatable storylines are a big draw, keeping fans glued to the program to find out what happens next.

Sleeping Dog Filming Locations

The production of Sleeping Dog reportedly began in July 2022 and ended in September of the same year. The Sleeping Dog crew opted to shoot everything in Berlin, Germany’s capital since the government gives generous tax refunds and discounts to crews that set up camp there.

Haven Studios, Babelsberg Film Studio, Film Studios & Photo Studios, and Berliner Union Film Ateliers are just a few of the several filming locations in the EU’s most populated city that the actors and crew were sighted at, according to many news outlets.