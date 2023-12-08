Mean Girls Release Date, Cast, Plot, and Everything You Need to Know

Fans of Mean Girls will love the new musical comedy flick, which is helmed by Samantha Jayne and Arturo Perez Jr.

With an ensemble cast that includes Christopher Briney, René Rapp, Auliʻi Cravalho, and Angourie Rice, the film promises a new interpretation of Tina Fey’s well-known screenplay.

Fey and Tim Meadows’ reappearance connects the past with today with a nostalgic touch. The picture blends familiarity and creativity with the return of key cast members and the inclusion of fresh talent.

The musical Mean Girls film is almost here. Since its 2004 debut, the iconic adult comedy has held the entire generation in its grip.

The movie was then turned into a Broadway musical, and it’s currently being developed into a feature film. Yes, people, we have a somewhat less meta version of High School Musical: The Musical: The Series here.

The movie version of this Tony-nominated Broadway musical, currently known as Mean Girls, was initially confirmed to be in development back in 2020.

You can tell you have a winner when a tale moves from a film to a Broadway musical and back again. We’re chatting about the Mean Girls musical, which sounds really adorable.

Queen Bees and Wannabes, a nonfiction self-help book authored by Rosalind Wiseman in 2002, served as the inspiration for the plot of the 2004 comic Mean Girls.

The book focuses on high school social cliques and the harm that bullying can do to victims. The comedy queen Tina Fey penned the screenplay, while Mark Waters directed the movie.

The film appeals to young people who might be experiencing these problems in real life because it employs humor to address heavy subjects like uncertainty, betrayal, and revenge.

Two of the greatest names in Hollywood at the time, Lindsay Lohan and Rachel McAdams, were the film’s initial stars.

With such an incredible cast behind and in front of the camera, the movie took in $128 million at the worldwide box office.

Because of the movie’s success, Mean Girls the Musical was developed and debuted on Broadway in 2018. The music has a rock and musical theater feel to it, and it is up to date and full of excitement.

The COVID-19 outbreak forced Broadway and the production to close in 2020, despite the show receiving ten Tony nominations. The big screen adaptation of the musical film is scheduled to release in the near future.

Mean Girls Release Date

On January 12, 2024, the highly anticipated musical comedy Mean Girls will open in theaters over the weekend of Martin Luther King Jr.

On September 22, 2023, Deadline revealed that the film would not have a Paramount premiere, but rather be released in theaters.

Mean Girls Cast

Angourie Rice as Cady Heron

Reneé Rapp as Regina George

Auliʻi Cravalho as Janis ‘Imi’ike

Christopher Briney as Aaron Samuels

Jaquel Spivey as Damian Hubbard

Bebe Wood as Gretchen Wieners

Avantika Vandanapu as Karen Shetty

Tina Fey as Ms. Norbury

Tim Meadows as Principal Duvall

Jenna Fischer as Ms. Heron

Busy Philipps as Mrs. George

Jon Hamm as Coach Carr

Ashley Park as Madame Park

Mahi Alam as Kevin Ganatra

Connor Ratliff as Mr. Rapp

Mean Girls Trailer

Mean Girls Plot

As Mean Girls plays out on the big screen, viewers will see the hilarious mayhem that breaks out when new student Cady Heron, played by Angourie Rice, infiltrates the close-knit and brutal social hierarchy that North Shore High School.

At first, the sly queen bee Regina George (Reneé Rapp) accepts Cady into their elite group. In this humorous tale, Auliề Cravalho and Christopher Briney become essential members of the group.

When Cady, navigating the complicated high school scene, commits the cardinal sin of growing love for Regina’s ex-boyfriend, the plot takes an intriguing turn.

This sets off a dramatic and funny series of events as Cady is caught up in the complex web of teenage affairs and the Plastics’ grand aspirations.

With the direction of Samantha Jayne as Arturo Perez Jr., Tina Fey’s original screenplay is rejuvenated, and the movie deftly blends nostalgia with new viewpoints.

Similar to the 2004 film adaptation, the new Mean Girls musical film centers on Cady Heron, a teenage student who recently enrolled in a new secondary school in suburban Illinois after being raised by her two parents, research zoologists, in the African savanna.

Cady goes above and above to blend in with The Plastics, a particularly popular trio at Northern Shore High, lead by queen bee Regina George, after plotting with the school’s “misfits.”

But since it’s based on the Broadway musical from 2018, viewers can expect a large amount of the language and storyline to unfold through song.

Fey hinted that the songs in the film will be far more “pop” than those in the musical during her appearance on Late Night with Seth Meyers.

Tina Fey is the author of all three Mean Girls adaptations: the stage, film, and musical movie. Lorne Michaels is co-producing this new musical movie version, which is directed by Arturo Perez with Samantha Jayne.

“In movies, everything can come back in and things can play really intimately, but on Broadway, everything has to play in the back of the house,” the actress said. “We have a highly talented choreographer and directing team. It will occur.

Of course, the plot is based on the same ideas as the original film and the musical! It centers on teenager Cady Heron as he makes his first impressions at an American high school.

Heron was reared in Africa by her scientific parents, where she quickly learns about the realities of social cliques and the difficulties of blending in with her contemporaries.

Heron becomes friends with misfits Damian Hubbard and Janis I’mi’ike, who try to clarify the social structure.

The “Plastics,” three of the most popular and attractive females in school, are positioned at the summit of the pyramid.

Heading this three is Regina George, dubbed the “Queen Bee,” who wields an iron grip over the school, going so far as to dictate what color her buddies wear on which days.