Poong, The Joseon Psychiatrist Season 1 Release Date, Cast, Plot, and Everything You Need to Know

This program originated in South Korea. Poong, The Joseon Psychiatrist is originally created in Korean.

The first season for the program will premiere on August 1, 2022. The filming locations are located in South Korea.

It is produced by TvN. Park Seul-Ki, Choi Min-Ho, and Lee Bom are the authors of the incredible play.

Twelve episodes are scheduled for Season 1. We are confident that they will be remarkable. The trailer has just been released, and you can discover it by looking for the same.

In 2023, a brand-new season of the historical medicinal drama Poong, The Joseon Psychiatrist is scheduled to premiere.

Immediately after the season 1 finale, the producers announced that the program had been renewed for a second season.

In actuality, TVN recently announced that the next season had been in the works. In January 2023, a brand-new season of “Poong, The Joseon Psychiatrist” will premiere.

The premise of the program is derived from the same-titled novel “Poong, The Joseon Psychiatrist.”

Kim Min Jae portrays Yoo Se Poong, a renowned physician who had been expelled from the imperial court because of a conspiracy, in the TVN drama.

The show also showcases the iconic encounter of Seo Eun Woo, portrayed by Kim Min Jae, and Gye Ji Han, played by Kim Sang Kyung, in a peculiar but gorgeous village called Gyesu.

We will disclose all information regarding Poong, a Joseon Psychiatrist Season 2, episode 1, as well as how to stream Poong, an Joseon Psychiatrist Season 2.

Before moving on to Poong, Joseon Psychiatrist Season 2, some viewers may require a brief recap of Season 1.

Shin-woo issues a fatherly promise to slay Poong and acquire the color-changing needle as a result of his rededication to the court of evil.

He assumes accurately that the needles have with Colonel Im, that appears surprised to see him alive.

After realizing that the syringes must be vital to the freshly elected councilor, I still refuse to return them for insurance purposes.

Poong, The Joseon Psychiatrist Season 1 Release Date

As previously stated, the release date will be August 1, 2022. The program will be released gradually. We believe that two episodes every week would be an appropriate release rate for this program.

However, it is already evident that this performance will shatter numerous benchmarks. The cast is star-studded, the plot is convoluted and flawless, and the creators of the show have previously produced a wonderful show.

The series will continue until its conclusion on September 6, 2022. People are going insane from all of the anticipation, which is completely understandable. Soon, we will be able to watch Season 1 of Poong, The Joseon Psychiatrist.

Poong, The Joseon Psychiatrist Season 1 Cast

Kim Min-Jae as Yoo Se-Poong

Kim Hyang-Gi as Seo Eun-Woo

Kim Sang-Kyung as Gye Ji-Han

Ahn Chang-Hwan as Man-Bok

Jeon Guk-Hyang as Alzheimer’s Grandmother

Yeon Bo-Ra as Namhaedaek

Kim Soo-Ahn as Ib-Bun

Han Chang-Min as Jang-Goon

Yu Seong-Ju as Jo Tae-Hak

Oh Kyung-Joo as King

Jung Won-Chang as Jo Shin-Woo

Kim Hyung-Mook as Im Soon-Man

Kim Hak-Sun as County Magistrate Seo

Poong, The Joseon Psychiatrist Season 1 Trailer

Poong, The Joseon Psychiatrist Season 1 Plot

Once you understand it, the narrative of the program is quite remarkable. This is why people have begun to speculate about the program even before its premiere. Therefore, the premise of the program is that Poong has a doctor of physiology.

Until now, this has seemed fairly straightforward. However, the tale becomes more intriguing when it is revealed that he contributes to the royal family. How could we overlook such major plot twists when discussing a Korean drama?

Yoo Se-Poong is the royal family’s physician. He is content via his employment and a cheerful individual. Unbeknownst to Poong, the plot becomes convoluted when a tragic event occurs.

He becomes implicated in a family-wide conspiracy. This results in his dismissal from the imperial residence, after which he begins to labor in the odd yet gorgeous Gyesu Village.

After being exiled, it will be interesting to see how Poong adapts to this change. How does the transformation impact his existence after it has occurred? His adjustment to his new environment.

Yoo Se-Poong encounters Seo Eun-Woo and Gye Ji-Han there. Yoo Se-Poong develops into a physician who treats both physical and psychological maladies. This explains why he is known as a light psychiatrist.

Poong claims to be on his honeymoon with Eun-woo when the city’s soldiers question him and Eun-woo at the city’s entrance. He then travels to Hanyang to notify the monarch of the court maid’s death.

After hearing about the traumatic death of the housekeeper, the monarch orders an investigation into the death of his royal lady, who occurred earlier in the play.

As with the deceased monarch, Poong and Eun Woo affirm she had was murdered, which comes as no surprise.

Commander Im links the color scheme for the needles to the death of the monarch back in the village.

When his addictive medication goes on sale, Ji Han learns that Colonel Im intends to use the facility’s land to cultivate opium.